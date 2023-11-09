Sade Fritschi Naranjo Named Minister of the Environment in Ecuador, Part of Daniel Noboa’s Youthful Cabinet

Ecuador’s President-Elect, Daniel Noboa, has made a historic announcement by appointing Sade Fritschi Naranjo as the Minister of the Environment. At just 26 years old, Fritschi will be the youngest Secretary of State to lead a government portfolio. The appointment comes as part of Noboa’s commitment to forming a diverse and forward-thinking cabinet.

Fritschi, a native of the Galapagos Islands, has an impressive academic and professional background. She holds a Master of Science in Project Management with Distinction from the University of Southampton in England and is a professional member of the British Association for Project Management. Her expertise in environmental projects and international cooperation has led her to work on establishing the first recycling system for Isabela Island, funded by the European Union and supported by organizations such as the WWF and the Charles Darwin Foundation.

In Africa, Fritschi participated in a pivotal project in Zimbabwe’s Kariba National Park, where she focused on protecting the ecosystem and preserving the declining population of African elephants in the area. She has also been an active member of the Las Flores de Galapagos Humanitarian Foundation, advocating against gender violence and providing legal defense for children and adolescents.

Noboa’s commitment to diversity and innovation is evident in the other appointments to his cabinet as well. He has announced that 10 out of the 19 ministries will be headed by women, marking a significant step forward in gender inclusivity in Ecuador’s political landscape.

In addition to Fritschi, other notable appointments include Andrea Arrobo, who will become the first woman to lead the Ministry of Energy, and Andrés Guschmer as the future Minister of Sports. The other appointees include Sahira Moya as the Minister of Economy, Roberto Luque Nuques as the Minister of Transportation and Public Works, and Franklin Danilo Palacios Márquez as the future Minister of Agriculture and Livestock.

These appointments, along with the others to Noboa’s cabinet, signal a new era of leadership and vision for Ecuador. The president-elect has emphasized that his cabinet will be the youngest in the country’s history, with an average age of 42, and based on this diverse group of professionals, it is set to be a promising and impactful administration.

