Arctic Cooling Accelero S1 is a cooler from 15 years ago, how would it work with today’s Intel Arc A380 graphics card?

Accelero S1 was nicknamed “Barbecue Grill” back then. It has a fanless and zero-noise design. It has four built-in heat pipes and large-area dense all-aluminum fins. The heat dissipation performance even exceeds that of many active radiators at that time, and it also supports external fans.

Back then, it was based on GeForce 8/9 series and Radeon HD 3000 series graphics cards.

Somebody tried to install it on an Intel Arc A380 graphics card, and found that it fit perfectly, without any modification, adapter, or special bracket, and it was installed directly.

I don’t know whether to feel that the design of the radiator is advanced, or the design of the Intel graphics card is too considerate.

The power consumption of the Arc A380 graphics card is only 75W. There is no pressure to use this radiator to cope with it, but there is no test data yet.

In fact, Arc A380 can be made into a fanless and silent graphics card, but it has not been seen.