It is rumored that Apple is expected to change the regular iPhone and launch a folding model. (Picture/data photo)

Many fruit fans are looking forward to Apple’s launch of a folding mobile phone. The latest news points out that Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 Flip folding machine, which adopts the up and down folding method, and the color of the body is quite colorful. Color matching, priced from 35,000.

The main camera of this folding iPhone will be 48 million pixels, the ultra-wide-angle lens will be 12 million pixels, the macro lens will be 12 million pixels, and the front screen lens will be 12 million pixels. the top left corner of the screen instead of the center of the screen.

The folding screen will be a patented flexible screen with a patented hinge mechanism to prevent creases and damage to the screen during folding, or two screens of different sizes, and the screen design can be folded up and down. The exterior screen can also display information such as photos and incoming call messages. At present, it is reported that the color of the fuselage may be “rose pink” or “purple pink”.

