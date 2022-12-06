Home Technology Top 3 Altcoins to Buy in November 2022: WhiteBIT Token
Top 3 Altcoins to Buy in November 2022: WhiteBIT Token

Top 3 Altcoins to Buy in November 2022: WhiteBIT Token

The market of digital assets is living through decline starting from the spring of 2022. In November, there was another hit for crypto prices after the popular FTX exchange revealed its financial troubles. On the day of that news, another market drop occurred. However, the lower the prices, the more chances to buy some promising crypto asset and generate income during the next market upward trend. In this article, we will talk about the top 3 altcoins that deserve your attention in November 2022 and the WhiteBIT crypto in particular.

Top assets to buy now:

  • Ripple (XRP)
  • WhiteBIT token (WBT)
  • Avalanche (AVAX).

What is WBT?

In late summer 2022, the WHiteBIT platform released its native cryptocurrency – the WhiteBIT token. The emission of assets is limited to 400 000 000 tokens. Some portions of the emissions were sold on a private sale and then blocked. They will stay in a block for 3 months and then unlocked for 5 months (20%).

Half of all the tokens allocated are treasury tokens that will be unlocked during the next 3 years. 

There are two opinions for the WBT token:

  • You can hold it. That means your tokens are blocked. However, it provides you with increased rates in the referral program, additional discounts on trading fees, and a number of withdrawals of ERC-20 crypto a day at no fee.
  • You can own it. Just buy crypto WBT and hold it on your main balance. In return, you will receive huge discounts on trading fees.
As of mid-November 2022, the WBT price has somewhat decreased – $5.31, compared with over $14 in late Oncoter 2022. So this is the right time to buy crypto and either hold or own it, receiving many benefits in return. 

