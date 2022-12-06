On the International Volunteer Day, Pope Francis issued a video message in Spanish, thanking all volunteers for the World Youth Day 2023 for their generosity, saying that they are fulfilling the actions of the Church with their volunteer services.

(Vatican News Network) “Volunteering is a ‘force for change’, allowing people to get out of the box and do something.” In a video message to World Youth Day 2023 volunteers on 5 December, International Volunteer Day, Pope Francis thanked “their generosity” and “the generosity of each volunteer”. Volunteers, the Pope said, are “a strength of the Church and an expression of the Church’s mission” because they fulfill the actions of the Church with their “volunteer service”. The World Youth Day 2023 will be held in Lisbon, Portugal from August 1-6.

“One of the things that struck me when I visited several parishes was the power of volunteerism. Yes, we have bishops, priests, nuns, lay people and everything , but volunteer service creates an atmosphere of unity.”

The Pope listed the many advantages of volunteering, noting that it is a “persevering service that makes plans come true”. He explained with specific examples, such as the service of caring for the sick, “These men and women are there all day long to provide their time to serve the sick. Volunteer service is a grace of God, and you must accept this grace with all your strength.” Pet”.

