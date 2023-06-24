I don’t know if it’s because the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is really selling poorly. The RTX 4060 will not go on sale for about a week, and NVIDIA has already started warming up. In an article on the official website that announced the launch of the sale, the calculation method of power consumption was used to prove that the RTX 4060 not only has stronger performance, but also brings “money saving” benefits to players. Some countries can save more than 100 dollars.

In order to improve the purchase price of RTX 4060, NVIDIA explained how this graphics card can help players save more than 100 US dollars

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 has been confirmed to go on sale on June 29th. In order to let players know more about the performance improvement gap brought by this card, NVIDIA shared a lot of data again a few days ago, including videos, and it can be seen that it is Trying to convince users of older NVIDIA graphics cards to upgrade.

The figure below shows the performance gap between RTX 3060, RTX 2060, GTX 1060 and RTX 4060. The gray color is the optical tracking not turned on. There are comparison data between RTX 3060 and RTX 2060 before, so I won’t talk about it. Not surprisingly, compared with the GTX 1060 launched 7 years ago, the performance of the RTX 4060 has of course been greatly improved. Even when the light tracking is not turned on, the performance is also increased by 8 times, and it is 14 times when it is turned on:

Then there is the highlight of this article: power consumption. According to NVIDIA, “the GeForce RTX 4060 dramatically outperforms previous-generation GPUs while reducing power consumption across the board, whether you’re playing games, watching movies, or chatting with friends on Discord.”

The TGP of the RTX 4060 is 115W, which is lower than the previous generations, and even lower than the 120W of the GTX 1060. This part is really good:

To this end, NVIDIA also specially uploaded a GeForce RTX 4060 vs RTX 3060/RTX 2060/GTX 1060 measured video to let players understand the power consumption gap of these 4 graphics cards in the game “Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide”:

In addition, if you convert RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 two graphics cards and play games for 10-20 hours a week, how much electricity can be saved by RTX 4060 after 4 years. In Germany, it can save US$66.14 to US$132.29, and in the UK, it can save US$64.90 to 129.79 US dollars, and the United States is 28.70 to 57.41 US dollars. It can be seen that if you are in a European country, you can save a lot of electricity bills:

Some electricity bills in Taiwan are cheaper than in Europe and the United States, so of course the money saved is not that much, and it lasts up to 4 years, which is less every year.

It should also be noted that due to the impact of inflation, the current electricity bill is actually much higher than in the past few years. When inflation falls in the next year or two, the electricity bill may of course be lowered, so the two gaps may be shortened.

So, I don’t think it’s attractive to use power saving to persuade you to buy this card. Besides, many players who buy RTX 3060 or other 30 series should spend a lot of money (when the cryptocurrency is raging), and they will want to buy it. Skip the 40 series and wait for the 50 series.

Source: NVIDIA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

