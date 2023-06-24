Dead newborn, legal mother ‘injury compatible with a fall’ – Lazio

First results of the autopsy. Mother under investigation for manslaughter

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 24 – No signs of ill-treatment or shaking syndrome would have emerged from the autopsy of the two-month-old baby who died two days ago in the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he was transported by helicopter from the Riuniti hospitals in Foggia Saturday 17 June in very serious condition with head injuries. The autopsy, which was performed yesterday afternoon, would have highlighted “a single head injury compatible with falling from the stroller”, underlines Michele Sodrio, the lawyer of the child’s mother, under investigation for manslaughter, confirming the version initially disseminated, or that of the accidental fall of the child from the stroller.



Sodrio reports what was anticipated by the defense consultant, Professor Enrico Marinelli, full professor of forensic medicine at the Sapienza University of Rome. Now the histological tests will be carried out, the results of which are expected within 60 days. The child’s mother, a 46-year-old from Foggia, is being investigated for manslaughter in the investigation opened by the Rome prosecutor’s office and which is now passing to that of Foggia. The accident took place on 17 June in Vico del Gargano where her mother had gone to visit her relatives with her baby.



“The mother – highlights the lawyer Sodrio – is a single girl who has made a courageous and extraordinary choice in recent months, that of having a child with heterologous fertilization. I hope that this terrible story will end as soon as possible also because my client is wracked with grief.” The funeral of the newborn will take place in the next few days. (HANDLE).



