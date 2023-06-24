Home » Water jumper Schaller and Hart out in the prefight
Austria’s water jumpers Nikolaj Schaller and Alexander Hart missed out on the final of the 3m board at the European Games in Poland on Saturday. In the preliminary competition in Rzeszow, Schaller was twelfth after five of six jumps and was on the last place to move up, but fell back to 18th place with a weak attempt and a total of 363.00 points. The 22-year-old was 18.30 points short of promotion. Hart finished 21st among 31 competitors with 355.45 points.

On Wednesday, Schaller and Hart will also be in action together in the synchronized competition on the 3m board, and on Monday Schaller will also be competing on the 1m board like his compatriot Darish Lotfi. Cara Albiez completed the next red-white-red mission on Sunday morning in the women’s 3m event. The scheduled start of the afternoon by Lotfi and Anton Knoll in the synchronous competition from the tower was cancelled. Knoll remains solo in the tower competition scheduled for Tuesday.

