Korean star Choi Sung Bong passed away for several days, and the remains are unclaimed- 8world Entertainment Lifestyle

(Comprehensive news) Singer Choi Sung Bong, who was born in a talent show, committed suicide after leaving a suicide note on the 20th. Today (24th), he has been dead for 4 days, but no one has claimed his remains.

Korean singer Choi Sung Bong lied in the past that he suffered from various types of cancer but could not pay for medical expenses, so he mobilized fans to raise funds for him, but was later dismissed as a fake anti-cancer fighter, and the amount of donations was almost spent. After he apologized to the public, he disappeared from the showbiz. He lost contact after leaving a suicide note on Youtube on the 20th. When the South Korean police found him, there was no sign of life.

According to South Korean media reports, Cui Shengfeng was abandoned by his parents when he was young. Since he had no family members, he was placed in the mortuary of the hospital after the autopsy. Said that “I will communicate with the district office again next week”, indicating that the procedure for submitting relevant materials is a bit complicated, and revealed that the funeral will not be held until next week at the earliest.

Suicide cannot solve the problem, cherish life and give yourself a chance. Helping People Singapore 24-hour hotline: 1800-221-4444

