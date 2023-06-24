Home » Korean star Choi Sung Bong passed away for several days, and the remains are unclaimed- 8world Entertainment Lifestyle
Entertainment

Korean star Choi Sung Bong passed away for several days, and the remains are unclaimed- 8world Entertainment Lifestyle

by admin
Korean star Choi Sung Bong passed away for several days, and the remains are unclaimed- 8world Entertainment Lifestyle

(Comprehensive news) Singer Choi Sung Bong, who was born in a talent show, committed suicide after leaving a suicide note on the 20th. Today (24th), he has been dead for 4 days, but no one has claimed his remains.

Korean singer Choi Sung Bong lied in the past that he suffered from various types of cancer but could not pay for medical expenses, so he mobilized fans to raise funds for him, but was later dismissed as a fake anti-cancer fighter, and the amount of donations was almost spent. After he apologized to the public, he disappeared from the showbiz. He lost contact after leaving a suicide note on Youtube on the 20th. When the South Korean police found him, there was no sign of life.

According to South Korean media reports, Cui Shengfeng was abandoned by his parents when he was young. Since he had no family members, he was placed in the mortuary of the hospital after the autopsy. Said that “I will communicate with the district office again next week”, indicating that the procedure for submitting relevant materials is a bit complicated, and revealed that the funeral will not be held until next week at the earliest.

Suicide cannot solve the problem, cherish life and give yourself a chance. Helping People Singapore 24-hour hotline: 1800-221-4444

See also  Aquarius Horoscope for today, Thursday, March 30, 2023: predictions for love, work and health

You may also like

A shower of memes flooded the networks after...

Putin denounces the “betrayal” of the head of...

What caused the implosion of Titan? For now,...

The cover of the newspaper PROFILE for Saturday,...

Celia Eymann, the artist from Neuquén who will...

The armed rebellion declared by the head of...

Agnes Award for combative journalism: Francesca Paci’s commitment...

Walter Morales: Gerardo’s brother, official and president of...

The dissemination of the technique of producing lettuce...

With Kicillof, hard Kirchnerism hopes to concentrate in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy