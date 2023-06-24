Ten Billion Entrance Banquet Liquor Market Starts the Battle of Chinese Enterprise Red Private Named Liquor to be the First to Qualify_TOM News

With the end of the college entrance examination, it means that the annual entrance banquet, teacher appreciation banquet and other banquet scenes will usher in an explosive period. And banquets must be accompanied by baijiu. As one of the important ways to express emotions and culture in China, baijiu is not only a very attractive taste, but also a bridge and a medium for people to communicate.

In recent years,Chinese liquor marketIt has maintained a strong growth trend. In the overall liquor industry, the proportion of banquet liquor market is gradually increasing. Citing CICC estimates, the banquet liquor market capacity in 2022 will be 230-250 billion yuan, accounting for about 40% of the total revenue of the liquor industry. The latest market forecast for 2023 shows that the liquor market for school entrance banquets can also reach tens of billions. According to data released by the Ministry of Education, the number of applicants for the national college entrance examination in 2023 will be 12.91 million, an increase of 980,000 from last year, and a record high. With the surge in the number of candidates, entrance banquets and teacher appreciation banquets are bound to usher in a wave of growth.

Entrance Exam Liquor MarketIt refers to the liquor consumed in celebration banquets and banquets related to students’ admission to higher education. According to the data of market research institutes, the market of Shengxueyan baijiu has maintained a steady growth in the past few years. With the rapid development of China‘s economy and the improvement of people’s living standards, people pay more and more attention to the activities of celebrating students’ admission to higher education. After all, the college entrance examination is an important turning point in a person’s life. This trend has brought new business opportunities to the liquor market, stimulated the development of the Shengxueyan liquor market, and led to a continuous rise in the market demand for Shengxueyan liquor.

China enterprise red wine private customization platform, as China‘s privately-tailored wine brand with leading supply chain strength, it has made an in-depth layout early in the face of this market opportunity. Not only continue to innovate in product research and development, provide more customized liquor products that meet the needs of consumers, but also strengthen marketing and brand promotion to enhance the brand awareness and market share of the new wine industry business model of private customization of famous wine.

“Customize once in a lifetime, set sail for the future” is the product series that China Enterprise Red Famous Wine Private Order Platform will focus on creating in 2023 for banquets such as entrance banquets and teacher appreciation banquets. It is reported that users can conveniently customize liquor produced by famous wine manufacturers (for example: produced by Wuliangye, produced by Luzhou Laojiao, etc.) through the digitalization of the mobile terminal mini-program with one click. It is worth customizing your collection carefully.

