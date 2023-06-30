Home » The Italian government to Musk and Zuckerberg: “Come and fight at the Colosseum”
The Italian government to Musk and Zuckerberg: "Come and fight at the Colosseum"

The Italian government to Musk and Zuckerberg: "Come and fight at the Colosseum"

Lo clash in the ring between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would be increasingly probable and close to materialising. Not in the Las Vegas Octagon, as initially imagined by Tesla’s number one, but inside the Colosseum. In Rome, Italy.

According to multiple sources in the American press, starting with the always well-informed TMZ, “a spokesman for the Minister of Culture” allegedly “contacted Zuckerberg a few days ago to stage what could be the greatest fight in the history of the world in the most legendary arena in history”. The Colosseum, indeed.

To somehow confirm everything there would be (obviously) a tweet di Muskwhich around 6.30 in Italy chirped that “there are possibilities that it will take place at the Colosseum”, without however giving further details.

