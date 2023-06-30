The “88th Strategy” summit forum was held in Hangzhou

On June 29, the “88 Strategy” summit forum was held in Hangzhou.Photo by reporter Hu Yuanyong

“88 Strategy” summit forum held in Hangzhou

Xiao Jie delivered a speech, Yi Lianhong delivered a speech and gave a keynote speech, Sun Yeli delivered a speech, Wang Hao hosted and Huang Lixin attended

News from Zhejiang Online, June 30 The “88 Strategy” summit forum was held in Hangzhou on the 29th. Xiao Jie, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, attended the forum and delivered a speech.

Xiao Jie pointed out that the “eight-eight strategy” is a provincial example that demonstrates the decisive significance of “two establishments”. In the past 20 years, Zhejiang has drawn a blueprint to the end and implemented the “eight-eight strategy” in depth. Great changes have taken place in all aspects of economy and society, which fully proves the historical inevitability, era inevitability, and practical inevitability of “two establishments”. It is hoped that Zhejiang will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and actively promote the vivid practice of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in Zhejiang to achieve new and greater results.

Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, delivered a speech and delivered a keynote speech. Sun Yeli, Vice Minister of the Central Propaganda Department and Director of the State Council Information Office, delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Hao presided over the meeting. Huang Lixin, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and other leading cadres above the sub-provincial level of Zhejiang Province, Ren Zhengxiao, deputy head of the Fifth Steering Group of the Central Theme Education, and members of the steering group attended.

Yi Lianhong said that the “Eight-Eight Strategy” has led to all-round, systematic, and in-depth changes in Zhejiang, which makes us more deeply aware of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. We must keep in mind the entrustment, make every effort to promote the practice and exploration of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, continue to promote the deepening of the “eight-eight strategy”, and use the “two first” to play a leading role in creating an “important window” and continue to demonstrate the “eight-eight strategy”. The infinite ideological charm, strong practical power, and dazzling truth of the “Eight Strategies”.

Sun Yeli said that it is necessary to combine the study and implementation of the “Eighth Eighth Strategy” with learning, thinking, and understanding of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and continue to enrich the theory and practice of Chinese-style modernization while continuing to promote the “Eighth Eighth Strategy” to deepen and implement. Further study and publicize the theoretical connotation and practical value of the “Eight-Eight Strategy”, gather a powerful force for a new journey and a new era of achievements in the land of Zhijiang, and make new contributions to the rich development of Chinese-style modernization theory and practice.

The leaders and guests attending the forum watched the feature film “20 Years of the “88 Strategy””. At the main forum, Gong Weibin, vice president of the Central Party School (National School of Administration), Huang Yibing, vice president of the Central Party History and Literature Research Institute, Li Chunlin, member of the Party group and deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, and vice president and Party group of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Member Gao Peiyong, President of Renmin University of China Lin Shangli, Dean of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen) Qianhai Institute of International Affairs, and Honorary Director of Zhejiang (Zhejiang University) Center for International Development and Governance Zheng Yongnian delivered keynote speeches.

The summit forum also held three sub-forums with the themes of “88 Strategy” and the construction of a new development pattern, “88 Strategy” and common prosperity, and the world view and methodology contained in the “88 Strategy”.

Well-known experts from the central government and all over the country, relevant provincial units and municipal party committee (government) leaders, experts and scholars, entrepreneurs, media representatives, etc. participated in the forum.

Responsible editor: Sun Jingyi

