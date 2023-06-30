Chef released, ‘I had to pay, they wanted to hurt me’ – Abruzzo

YDD (ANSA) – GUAYAQUIL, JUNE 29 – “Since Friday evening, the day they kidnapped me, they changed three rooms to keep me locked up. I had to pay to prevent them from hurting me”. It is the chef from Sulmona, Panfilo Colonico, who tells ANSA the details of the kidnapping in Ecuador, perpetrated about a week ago by a commando of armed men. Colonico was released late yesterday evening (this morning for Italy, ed).



“Thank God – he explains – they have always passed me food. I talked a lot with the robbers. They wanted to cut off my finger and my ear. For this I had to pay money and money. They didn’t let me lose food until yesterday when they got fed up and let me free almost near the restaurant.



The most important thing is that all my workers waited for me, like a big family”.



Colonico sends a hug to Italy and his Sulmona where, he says, “I’ll be back soon to eat a plate of carbonara”. The freed chef reserves his thanks to the people who believed in him, but also to some detractors.



“They said nonsense – he underlines – about the fact that I owe money. No. Ecuador is in a bad economic situation. Those who don’t know are better off not talking because it’s not correct. Thank God I’m fine. I thank the police in Ecuador. I will carry on with my project with sacrifice”. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>