The Italian professor without a cell phone who explains Pasolini and the Renaissance to the future visionaries of Silicon Valley

It’s not just the drive for innovation and life behind a screen. A different message also comes from Silicon Valley, “the belly of the beast”, the beating heart of global innovation. Signs of a more critical and distanced relationship with those technologies it creates. This is the story of the fifth and final episode of the web series “Hello, Silicon Valley”, an episode different from the previous ones: a story that suggests ideas for a new relationship with technologies, from which we cannot ignore, but which we can tame because they change us, yes, but for the better. Like at Stanford University, which is Silicon Valley’s great hotbed of talent, but where in several departments you no longer enter with tablets and computers, you are invited to take notes by hand, because it facilitates learning. A story: that of Marta Baldocchi, who teaches Italian at Stanford, critical and ironic interpreter of life in Silicon Valley of which she is a rare (probably the only) inhabitant without a cell phone and social networks.

By Giulia Destefanis

