The excellences that are traditionally recognized in Italy at an international level usually concern sectors quite distant from technology, but things are changing. In fact, at this year’s CES there was no shortage of Italian proposals starting from the 49 startups that crowded the Italian Pavillion organized by ITA, the Italian Trade Agency. The selection that arrived at the event includes companies from all over the boot with Area Science Park, the Marche region and Sardegna Ricerche which supported ICE, the Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies, in the task of choosing the most deserving of the candidates. A task made difficult by the fact that among the requirements to participate in CES there is the particularly demanding one for startups to demonstrate that they are ready to enter the US market within 18 months and CES represents an important piece of a much broader and which includes initiatives promoted by ICE and other entities such as the creation of INNOVIT in San Francisco, a space that aggregates the support activities for Italian technological, scientific and innovative ecosystems with a series of other promotional activities in our country. “Promoting the internationalization of the startups we follow” – said Fabrizio Rovatti of Area Science Park – “is one of the essential points of our mission. In fact, after the CES showcase, we will bring companies ready to face the market to Seattle, providing them with local market experts capable of giving the right indications for success”.

In addition to this strong presence in Eureka Park, the part of CES dedicated to startups, Italy is also distinguishing itself as a country capable of providing technology and business ideas to the USA. During the fair, in fact, a two-year partnership was also announced between MIMO, the Milano Monza Motor Show, and the Indy Autonomous Challenge to bring the races between self-driving cars to a Formula 1 circuit for the first time. appointment is on the Monza circuit from 16 to 18 June and will be repeated the following year. Furthermore, Alessio Cicolari, owner of the very Italian AK-eSport, announced the birth of a partnership with Indiana institutions and companies to create in Indianapolis the reference pole for the United States in the eSport field for car race simulations.