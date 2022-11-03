Fire to powders for Girls Code it Better, the initiative of Officina Futuro Fondazione W-Group designed for first and second grade secondary school pupils to reduce gender disparity in the STEM field,from the English science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is a term used to indicate the scientific-technological disciplines and related courses of study.

“In an interconnected world – explain the organizers – companies are looking for more and more professionals with technical and digital skills. As this demand grows, the percentage of female ICT specialists in Italy, according to the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) of the European Commission, is still at 19% and represents only one third of science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduates. With these numbers, Italy has the lowest score for female participation in the digital economy and society.

Therefore, having specialized resources available will determine the success not only of companies, but also of countries. In this competition, therefore, Italy is playing without the girls “.

From these reasons, Girls Code it Better was born in the 2014-2015 school year to offer students the opportunity to participate in design, computer programming and digital manufacturing workshops, thus teaching how to create websites, develop apps and video games, build robots, design artefacts and 3D print them.

The initiative will start with 130 clubs, 16 regions and about 2,700 girls but the goal for this year is to reach 150 clubs. These numbers include those achieved over the years by Girls Code it Better, which saw the full participation of 390 clubs, 7,500 girls, 90 cities and 156 schools. However, the impact is even wider: the whole school population is in fact involved in reflecting on educational stereotypes dictated by gender roles.