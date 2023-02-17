Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first few hours of The Last of Us Part II, so if you don’t want to know one of the game’s core premises, stop here!

The Last of Us show on HBO and PlayStation Productions is still going strong, with four episodes left in its first season. That success obviously brought a bunch of positive reactions, but it also reignited the anger of certain groups, and I’m not talking about episode 3.

Because Jocelyn Mettler, Abby’s facial model in The Last of Us: Part 2, shared an example of how she still receives numerous death threats and Shockingly nasty information.

Then again, this woman only allowed Naughty Dog to use her face on Joel’s killer, and didn’t have any say in the story or anything like that…

Unfortunately, this is not surprising, as Lola Bailey, who actually plays Abby in the game, wasBeen through the same thing, and probably still do. Needless to say, I hope their actor who plays Abby in season 2 of the show is warned of this, because we all know this.. let’s make peace with the “unkind people” unless Neil Drew Kerman and Craig Mazin make some pretty surprising changes that would otherwise treat the guy the same way.