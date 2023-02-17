The common problem of those affected by Covid19-Newsby.it

A recent scientific discovery has dispelled any doubts regarding the harmful effects of Covid on the body.

Those who have fought the virus have often claimed that they have encountered far from pleasant consequences. If in the first instance they were not “believed”, today the first scientific results are arriving.

The Covid 19 infection would play tricks, even months and months after recovery. But what was discovered?

Covid, these effects remain even after recovery

Before the advent of the Pandemic, no one would have ever thought that we would be forced to wear masks and think of strategic solutions to keep our distance from each other. And instead, all this happened and turned our lives upside down forever. Even if the spread of the virus seems to be more contained, in reality data in hand, Covid continues to circulate and in some cases, to claim victims.

Those who suffered most from this dramatic situation were children and the elderly, the former having to give up face-to-face school and adapt to a new way of learning, while the latter suffered particularly from loneliness and distance from their families. These are just some of the “side effects” that we could define as social, but there are others that are equally worrying.

Those who have had Covid in a mild form have not encountered any particular problems in the long run. But, those who have developed more serious symptoms have reported damage that would seem to persist even months after the negativization occurred. Millions of people have tested “positive asymptomatic” have not had a cough, fever, body aches or anything else. While many others even risked their lives, some have lost their battle.

Covid, a study confirms it, “ex-patients” often have these ailments

The people who left this mishap behind and contracted the virus in both its most aggressive and less bloody forms are fine today, but the so-called “aftermath” of the disease still persists.

And, if a few years ago there were those who questioned their words, today they seem to be backed by scientific bases. In fact, as reported by recent studies on the subject, the “ex-patients” of Coronavirus would have suffered damage, especially to their memory.

Specifically, the results of an Italian research conducted by a team from the University of Milan, and at Asst San Paolo e Carlo and Irccs Auxologico have shown that those who have contracted Covid are more likely to develop memory, concentration and even months and months after healing.

The news also reported by Repubblica immediately aroused the attention of millions of people also because, it would seem that these problems can also arise in those who have had a mild form of Covid. But what would these problems be?



Specifically, it would be difficulty remembering names, recognizing places where you have been, balance and neurological problems. This is data recorded over the course of three years of the pandemic. This symptomatology is common to millions of people around the world who have had the Coronavirus, and if at the beginning they seemed to be manifestations unrelated to the virus, today the existence of a correlation is slowly being ascertained.

