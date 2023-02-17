Home News Cinnamon helps to lose weight, another thermogenic food
News

Cinnamon helps to lose weight, another thermogenic food

by admin
Cinnamon helps to lose weight, another thermogenic food

Cinnamon is a spice known for its medicinal and culinary properties.

Cinnamon is considered thermogenic because it increases body temperature and therefore metabolism.

This means that it can help burn calories and boost weight loss.

Other benefits of cinnamon are

• Blood sugar control:

Cinnamon is known for its ability to help control blood sugar levels.

This is especially helpful for those with diabetes or high blood sugar levels.

• Antioxidant:

Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from cell damage and improve overall health.

• Anti-inflammatory:

Cinnamon also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body and improve health in general.

To consume cinnamon, you can add a little to your drinks or desserts to add a touch of flavor and get its benefits. You can also add a pinch to your meals, such as rice or vegetables.

Other foods that help lose weight

There are many foods that are considered thermogenic, meaning they increase metabolism and body temperature, which can help you burn calories and lose weight.

Some of the more common foods that are considered thermogenic include:

• Chile: The spicy compounds in chili peppers, such as capsaicin, are responsible for their thermogenic effect.

• Green tea: Green tea contains a substance called EGCG, which is a powerful antioxidant and natural stimulant.

• Black tea: Black tea contains caffeine, which is a natural stimulant that increases metabolism and thermogenesis.

• Café: Coffee contains caffeine, which is a natural stimulant that increases metabolism and thermogenesis.

• Ginger: Ginger is a seasoning known for its thermogenic and anti-inflammatory properties.

See also  Sun Yat-sen University’s “Nuclear Technology for Mosquito Control” is on hot search, Guangzhou Mosquito Factory produces 5 million sterilized mosquitoes per day-Scientific Exploration

• Cacao: Cocoa contains a compound called theobromine, which can increase thermogenesis and improve weight loss.

• Guarana: Guarana is a plant found in South America and is known for its thermogenic effect due to the presence of caffeine.

It is important to remember that the thermogenic effect of food can vary from person to person and that it is important to combine a healthy diet and an active lifestyle to achieve optimal weight loss results.

Photos: Pixabay

Comments

You may also like

Agriculture and commerce, the most affected by the...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress...

Inhabitants of Casacará have a new drinking water...

They identify the alleged driver of the murderer...

Hebi highlights the people’s livelihood, prioritizes protecting the...

They shared experiences with Team Inca

​2022 Party Building Work Tour of Colleges and...

Organized gang puts Neivans on alert for the...

The meaning of a pardon

Claudina Mosquera Mosquera died – Chocó7días.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy