The Last of Us: Part II Remastered Coming to PS5 and PC

After nearly a year of rumors, it has finally been confirmed that The Last of Us: Part II will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC. The news first started circulating about the possibility of the game coming to these platforms, and now it has been officially announced.

A trailer for the remastered edition of the game was uploaded earlier this week, revealing that it will be called The Last of Us: Part II Remastered. The PS5 version is set to launch on January 19th, with the PC version expected to follow in mid-2024.

The remastered edition will feature improved graphics, enhanced audio capabilities, faster load times, and a new roguelike mode. This mode will allow players to choose from different characters with unique abilities and enter a world with various random encounters and areas.

In addition to these new features, the remastered edition will also include behind-the-scenes footage and commentary, a new guitar featuring Gustavo Santaolalla, new skins, and more accessibility options.

Naughty Dog, the developer of the game, is hoping that the PC version will perform better than the first installment of The Last of Us did in the first few months.

Overall, it seems that there will be plenty of new content to enjoy for both new and returning players of The Last of Us: Part II. With the release date set for January 19th, fans can start getting excited to experience the game in a whole new way.