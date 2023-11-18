Artisans de Genève Unveils Customized Rolex Daytona Ref. 116500 ‘Scona’

Artisans de Genève Unveils New Custom Rolex Daytona Ref. 116500 Watch

Swiss watch customization brand Artisans de Genève has once again introduced a new work to its collection. This time, the brand has unveiled the new custom watch “Scona,” with the theme of Rolex Daytona Ref. 116500.

Commissioned by a customer, the watch reflects the customer’s fond memories of Italian vintage watches, cars, and other items. The standout feature of the watch is its elegant blue dial, which has been adorned with seven layers of coating. Each layer has been meticulously hand-polished and grain-textured, and dried for 24 hours before a new layer is applied, resulting in a perfect finish. Additionally, the watch features a specially developed midnight blue ceramic bezel and the inner movement has been fully hand-polished and customized with color matching. Other components such as the balance bridge, hands, and oscillating weight have also been replaced with corresponding blue tones.

Like previous customized watches from Artisans de Genève, the “Scona” is a unique timepiece. The basic fee for customization at Artisans de Genève starts at 26,520 Swiss Francs. Interested individuals can visit the official website for more information on the “Scona” and other customized watches in the collection.

