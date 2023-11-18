OpenAI CEO and President Resign Amid Leadership Changes

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, and President, Reg Brockman, have both announced their resignations from the company’s board of directors. The announcement came on November 17, with OpenAI stating that Altman would be leaving the company immediately, and Mulati would serve as the interim CEO. In addition to Altman’s departure, Brockman also announced his resignation as chairman of the board of directors.

The decision to part ways with Altman was described as a result of a careful review by the board, which concluded that he had been less than forthcoming in his communications, hindering his ability to effectively carry out his duties, and ultimately causing the board to lose trust in his leadership.

In a statement, OpenAI expressed gratitude for Altman’s contributions to the company’s founding and growth, while also emphasizing the need for new leadership as they move forward. The company expressed confidence in Mulati’s qualifications to serve as interim CEO, citing her leadership in the areas of research, product, and security functions.

The sudden personnel shakeup at OpenAI has left many in the industry curious about what’s next for the company. With both the CEO and president resigning from their positions, the future of the organization remains uncertain. Stay tuned as the story continues to develop.

