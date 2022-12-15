There should be quite a few GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards on the market at present, so the launch time is still early.



The specs of that GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card have not been exposed for a long time, and now the specs of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti have appeared, and the source is still quite reliable @kopite7kimi.

As far as we know, NVIDIA has not officially mentioned any product information other than GeForce RTX 4070 Ti to AIC.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is expected to use the GPU code-named AD106-350, with 4352 CUDA Cores and 16Gbps 8GB GDDR6 memory configuration. If the news is true, this is the first GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card to use GDDR6 memory. Others such as GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 have imported GDDR6x memory in cooperation with Micron.

The TGP of the AD106-350 GPU display card is expected to be 220W, which is 30W lower than the 250W of the GeForce RTX 4070.

Having said that, this graphics card will continue the current planning of GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, importing 12VHPWR connector. NVIDIA has confirmed in the GeForce RTX 40 series that the 12VHPWR connector will be imported on the entire Ada Lovelace architecture display card, and it also requires each AIC to comply with this condition.

According to current conditions, NVIDIA is unlikely to launch the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in the first quarter of 2023, and although AMD has released the Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards on December 13, our sources mentioned that AMD’s next stage may be It will skip the Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700 series products, and take the lead in launching the Radeon RX 7600 series graphics cards to attack the mid-range market.