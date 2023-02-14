Islands floating in the sky, unseen weapons, incredible means of transportation… What happened to Hyrule?

This work can be exchanged with the Nintendo Switch Online member-limited product “Nintendo Game Voucher”. Players who hold tickets and intend to purchase the download version may consider redeeming them.

The “Nintendo Game Voucher” will be on sale for a limited period until March 12, 2023 (Sun). Players who are considering purchasing the download version, please be sure to seize this opportunity. Please click here to view the details of the “Nintendo Game Voucher” and more recommended software.

The special edition “Collector’s Edition” is scheduled to be released on the same day

The special edition “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears Collector’s Edition”, which is a set of game software and bonus codes, is also scheduled to be released on May 12, 2023 (Friday) on the same day as the normal version of the game software.

“Collector’s Edition” includes not only the boxed version of the game software, but also the “Art Book” with setting data, etc., the “Nintendo Switch Game Cartridge” of the steel box size, the “Steel Material Poster (Iconart size)” and 4 types of “pin badges” combination”.

New Link amiibo will also appear





In conjunction with the release of the game software, a new amiibo “Link【Tears of the Kingdom】” will appear.

Touch this amiibo in “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, in addition to materials and weapons, you will also get a special “paraglider cloth”. In some shops visited in the game, the fabric of the paraglider can be replaced.

“Cloth for paragliders” obtained through “amiibo Link 【Tears of the Kingdom】”

In addition, if you touch the “Legend of Zelda” series amiibo that have been released in the past, in addition to obtaining materials or weapons that are helpful for adventures, if you are lucky, you can also get “equipment” and “glide” corresponding to the character you touch. umbrella fabric”.

Promotion period: February 9, 2023 (Thu) 07:00 to February 19, 2023 (Sun) 23:59.

In “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, the vast world is used as the stage, where you go, what you do, and all adventures are up to you. Want to hunt wild animals? Or to fight off monsters? Or do you want to visit the best places to visit? In the vast world , run, swim, fly, climb, you can enjoy any adventure you want no matter where you go.

Please try to make full use of the “footprint mode” and “equipment that can be found in the treasure hunt” included in the paid addition “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Ticket” to enjoy a more comfortable adventure.

Also, in “The Poems of Heroes”, you will hear original poems from the bard “Kasiva”, including the stories of the 4 heroes that Link did not know and the plot with Princess Zelda.

For players who haven’t played it yet, how about taking this opportunity to try and start playing before the sequel is released?

Game Name: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Product Type: Game Software

Release date: on sale

HKD 499 → HKD 349 [30% OFF]

Product Name: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Ticket

Product Type: New Content

Release Date: Released

HKD 169 → HKD 118 [30% OFF]

Product Name: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Expansion Ticket Combination

Commodity Type: Combination Commodity

Release Date: Released

HKD 668 → HKD 467 [30% OFF]

