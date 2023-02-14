Islands floating in the sky, unseen weapons, incredible means of transportation… What happened to Hyrule?
Product information
This work can be exchanged with the Nintendo Switch Online member-limited product “Nintendo Game Voucher”. Players who hold tickets and intend to purchase the download version may consider redeeming them.
The special edition “Collector’s Edition” is scheduled to be released on the same day
※ Except for the outer box, boxed game software and art book, other contents are the same as the Japanese domestic version.
※ the image is only a reference.
“Collector’s Edition” includes not only the boxed version of the game software, but also the “Art Book” with setting data, etc., the “Nintendo Switch Game Cartridge” of the steel box size, the “Steel Material Poster (Iconart size)” and 4 types of “pin badges” combination”.
New Link amiibo will also appear
In conjunction with the release of the game software, a new amiibo “Link【Tears of the Kingdom】” will appear.
In addition, if you touch the “Legend of Zelda” series amiibo that have been released in the past, in addition to obtaining materials or weapons that are helpful for adventures, if you are lucky, you can also get “equipment” and “glide” corresponding to the character you touch. umbrella fabric”.
※ The above is an example.
※ By touching amiibo other than the “Legend of Zelda” series, you can also obtain items useful for adventure such as materials.
Promotion period: February 9, 2023 (Thu) 07:00 to February 19, 2023 (Sun) 23:59.
Also, in “The Poems of Heroes”, you will hear original poems from the bard “Kasiva”, including the stories of the 4 heroes that Link did not know and the plot with Princess Zelda.
For players who haven’t played it yet, how about taking this opportunity to try and start playing before the sequel is released?
Product information
Game Name: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
Product Type: Game Software
Release date: on sale
HKD 499 → HKD 349 [30% OFF]
Product Name: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Ticket
Product Type: New Content
Release Date: Released
HKD 169 → HKD 118 [30% OFF]
Product Name: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Expansion Ticket Combination
Commodity Type: Combination Commodity
Release Date: Released
HKD 668 → HKD 467 [30% OFF]
※ Please carefully confirm the product content to avoid repeated purchases.
※ The above is the screen under development.
© Nintendo