The Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 is back as a classic with a suggested price of NT$128,800

Leica has more than 150 years of experience in lens development. The period produced many sophisticated masterpieces that constantly revolutionized the standards of photography and pushed the limits of what was technologically achievable. In this regard, the legendary Leica M System lenses are particularly good. Now, the legendary Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 is back again.

Since Leica first introduced the Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 in 1961, it has been produced almost uninterruptedly for over 35 years,This lens remains extremely popular to this day.This wide-angle lens with the largest aperture in the world at the time has also maintained a very lightweight structure.The structure is only 200 grams, which is very light. more importantly,It is widely acclaimed for its excellent imaging performance and unique image quality.Photos taken at the widest aperture have a particularly soft and amazing bokeh effect,This is difficult to achieve even with digital image processing. Such extraordinary picture quality is SummiThe lux-M 35 f/1.4 has earned the title of “true bokeh king”.Shooting with the widest aperture open in backlit conditions will produce a unique lens flare,Can be used for certain creative effects. After reducing the aperture to f/2.8,The resulting photos are sharp, with little distortion, and meet modern image quality requirements.

The relaunched replica of this lens is manufactured at Leica’s Weitzler factory,Featuring the original retro look, it retains the same optical design as the first Summilux-M 35 f/1.4. In addition, it is called “stainless-steel” stainless steel focus ring, lockable focus lever design and black clip-on mirrorThe head hood also retains the original design. also,The lens also adds a circular lens hood with E46 thread for attaching filtersinterface. (included in set).

The reissued Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 lens joins the Leica Classic series as the successor to the SummaroThe fourth member after nM 28 f/5.6, Thambar-M 90 f/2.2 and Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH.

Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 replica lens in all Leica stores worldwide,Available in the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers. The suggested retail price is NTD 128,800.

