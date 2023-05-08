The Lord of the Rings: Gollum takes approximately 20 hours to complete – The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been a long time in the making and was announced in 2019, but suffered some serious delays along the way. Now we’re finally getting closer to the release, on May 25th, and we can finally enjoy Gollum’s adventures. According to the developer, it takes about 20 hours from start to finish if you relax and take your time as the developer’s own advice suggests, but you can finish the story much faster. Producer Harald Rigg said:

“It takes about 20 hours to play the game easily, explore the beautiful environments, and listen to the dialogue. Avid adventurers will be able to finish the game much faster, but we recommend that you take your time and breathe the air of Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will take place eight years before the events of the book, telling an all-new story about the ring-bearer of the love fish. It will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on May 25.

What can you expect from Gollum’s adventures?

“Sneaky little hobbit!”

