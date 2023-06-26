TP-Link Tapo P125M unboxing evaluation: mini smart Wi-Fi socket, latest Matter standard protocol support

Tapo, a smart home product line under TP-Link, has launched a variety of smart wireless devices over the years, ranging from monitoring, lighting to sensing devices, which are sufficient to cover the needs of daily life, and smart sockets are of course also a very popular item. The newly launched Tapo P125M still maintains a compact size, and also follows the trend by adding support for the Matter standard protocol.

Manufacturer information

■Lianzhou International 02-2250-1070 product specification

■Protocol: IEEE 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2

■ Wireless frequency: 2.4 GHz

■Material: UL94-V0 flame retardant PC

■Button: reset/switch button

■Power requirements: AC 100-125 V~ 50/60 Hz

■Maximum load: 1800W @120V~ 15 A

■Dimensions: 60×38×33mm suggested price

Please contact the manufacturer

Products such as smart sockets that can control the power supply through the network have appeared on the market for a long time, but the early products were large in size, which easily occupied the small socket space in the home, and the form was relatively simple. Only single hole style options are available. TP-Link’s Tapo-branded smart socket series includes single-hole mini, multi-hole extension cord, and outdoor-specific protective types. The types are quite diverse. The Tapo P125M evaluated this time continues in appearance. The previous P105 is compact in size, but it can be said to be more complete in terms of support, and it is one of the first devices on the market that are compatible with the Matter standard.

Support Matter protocol

The so-called Matter standard protocol is an open standard promoted by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), and version 1.0 was officially launched at the end of last year, and has been supported by many corporate giants such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung. Matter aims to eliminate the compatibility differences between different smart home brands and ecosystems. Through common communication standards, various smart networking devices in the home can interact and communicate in an easier way to achieve the ideal of collaborative work. It also simplifies the tediousness of product setting. The form adopted by Matter is not to create a new IoT connection technology, but to be compatible with existing communication standards, including Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Thread, BLE, etc., and Tapo P125M belongs to Matter over Wi-Fi The product is directly connected to the home wireless network without the need for a gateway device. Basically, as long as the Tapo P125M is plugged into the socket, and the Bluetooth of the mobile phone is turned on, the message of setting the device can be received immediately, and the connection is completed in sequence. It is quite convenient to directly add to your own Google Home or Apple Homekit. However, if you set it through TP-Link’s official Tapo App, you can also unlock other exclusive functions.

away mode

Through the Tapo App, in addition to the basic operation of switching the power supply, users can further support scheduling, group shortcuts, and automation functions. Among them, there is a special “not at home” mode that can be used at random within a specified period of time. The way to automatically turn on or turn off the power, such as plugging a lamp into the Tapo P125M, can create the feeling of someone at home through the light. In addition, Tapo P125M also supports high-power household appliances such as coffee machines and electric cookers. As long as you make good use of the time scheduling function, you can save a lot of preparation time when you wake up or leave work.

Appearance introduction

▲ switch

The socket is equipped with a physical power button, which can be turned on and off without using a mobile phone.

▲ Socket Specifications

The common three-hole design is adopted, and the shell is made of highly flame-retardant PC material.

▲ Tapo App

In addition to remote control switches, it also provides scheduling, absence and timer settings.

▲ Intelligent function

Provides a variety of preset shortcuts and automation settings, and can control multiple groups of sockets at one time.

Key inspection: Any home appliance can become smart product design ★★★★☆

The size of the product has been specially designed. For the common wall sockets in most homes, which are a group of two, it will not interfere with the space of adjacent sockets after plugging in. hardware specification ★★★★

The wireless connection standard is IEEE 802.11b/g/n, using the 2.4GHz frequency band, and Bluetooth 4.2 is used for pairing settings. The shell is made of UL94-V0 flame-retardant PC material, and can support high-power electrical appliances. software application ★★★★☆

Because it is compatible with the Matter standard, Tapo P125M can be freely added to the preferred smart home ecosystem, and it can be operated across brands and platforms with a single App. smart function ★★★★

In conjunction with the Tapo App launched by TP-Link, it can provide advanced control functions, including scheduled opening and closing, security settings when you are not at home, etc., and can also be matched with the scene to achieve multi-device linkage. This article was simultaneously published in PC home magazine

Welcome to the PC home magazine fan group!