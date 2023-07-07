The Making of Disney Illusion Island: A Magical Collaboration with Dlala Studios and Disney

Developer Dlala Studios is set to launch the highly anticipated Disney Illusion Island, a 2D Metroidvania platformer featuring some of Disney’s most beloved characters. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy will team up in an exciting adventure to save the world from disaster.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at creating a game with these iconic characters, we spoke with Dlala’s Creative Director and CEO, AJ Grand-Scrutton. When asked about working with Disney, Grand-Scrutton expressed his excitement and debunked any notions of it being a marketing scam, confirming it as a genuine collaboration.

“The partnership has been wonderful and caring since the very beginning,” Grand-Scrutton explained. “We wanted to create a game that only Dlala and Disney could make together. Disney helped us understand the tone and voice of these characters. Working closely with them, we discovered why they resonate with audiences and ensured that understanding came across in the game’s design. Disney has been incredibly supportive of our vision.”

What surprised Grand-Scrutton the most was never hearing the word “no” from Disney. He praised the collaboration as a great experience, with Disney consistently supporting their creative decisions.

Furthermore, Grand-Scrutton discussed the exciting opportunity to work with original voice actors for the characters. “When they said we could have fully voiced cutscenes, I couldn’t be happier,” he exclaimed. “And to have actors like Bill Farmer, who has been the voice of Goofy since the ’80s, it’s surreal. Watching him bring my scripts to life is like a dream come true. I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of this project.”

Disney Illusion Island aims to cater to fans of all ages, offering a game that captures the essence of these timeless characters. Grand-Scrutton also shared insights into the challenges of creating an entirely new Disney world within the game.

To dive deeper into the making of Disney Illusion Island, watch the full interview with AJ Grand-Scrutton below. Discover how Dlala Studios has crafted a game that celebrates Disney’s iconic characters while delivering a unique and exciting experience for players of all ages.

