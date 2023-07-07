Tragic Passing of Singer Coco Lee and Director Ang Lee’s Heartfelt Condolence Message

Singer Coco Lee tragically passes away, receives condolences from director Ang Lee

News tonight (Reporter Gao Shuang) Singer Coco Lee’s sister Li Silin posted on Weibo on the 5th that Coco Lee unfortunately suffered from depression a few years ago and committed suicide at home on July 2, finally passing away on July 5, deeply grieved at the age of 48.

Coco Lee, born in Hong Kong in 1975 and immigrated to the United States at the age of 9, has always been one of the most internationally recognizable singers in the Chinese music scene. Making her debut in 1993 after returning to Hong Kong to participate in a singing competition, this year marks the 30th anniversary of her career. Throughout her illustrious journey, Coco Lee has released a total of 14 Chinese albums. Songs such as “DiDaDi”, “Good Mood”, “True Lover”, “Sunny Day”, and “365 Days of Missing You” have become immensely popular. In 2001, she made history as the first Chinese-speaking singer to perform at the Academy Awards in the United States. Furthermore, Coco Lee won the title of King of Songs in Hunan Satellite TV’s singing reality show “I Am a Singer Season 4” in 2016. In 2022, she also joined Hunan Satellite TV’s variety show “The Sound Is Never Ending”, where she sung the theme song “The Love You Left” for the movie “Walking on the Moon.”

Devastated by the loss of this incredible talent, the entertainment industry came together to mourn Coco Lee’s passing. Director Ang Lee, in particular, expressed his shock and grief through his assistant. Ang Lee reminisced about his time working with Coco Lee, recalling her vibrant and jovial personality. He shared memories of their collaboration on the ending song of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, describing how their interactions were always pleasant. The director also remembered Coco Lee’s powerful performance at the Oscars, where she proclaimed, “As the first Asian to sing at the Oscars, I must sing desperately.” Concluding his message, Ang Lee expressed his sincere longing for Coco Lee.

Coco Lee’s passing has left a gaping hole in the music industry and the hearts of her fans worldwide. Her legacy as an influential and immensely talented artist will live on, forever etched in the memories of those who adored her.

