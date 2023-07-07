Yunzhisheng Unveils Large Model of Mountains and Seas and Scene Applications at 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (2023 WAIC) took place in Shanghai from July 6th to 8th. One of the highlights of the conference was Yunzhisheng’s booth, where they showcased their large model of mountains and seas along with a series of scene applications.

With the theme of “Intelligently Connected World Creates the Future,” the conference gathered over 1,400 guests including leading scholars, entrepreneurs, and representatives of international organizations, as well as more than 400 exhibitors. The focus was on the development of general artificial intelligence and discussions about the industry’s future.

At the conference, Unisound, the company behind Yunzhisheng, showcased the large model of mountains and seas and its various scene applications. Through live demonstrations and real-time interaction, they provided the audience with a technological feast.

The large model of mountains and seas was publicly displayed for the first time at the conference. Visitors to the Yunzhisheng booth were fascinated by the large-scale model and eagerly asked questions. By inputting relevant instructions, the large model of mountains and seas could meet the different needs of different users, aiming to become an assistant, friend, and expert.

Since its release on May 24th, the large model of mountains and seas has generated significant interest. It has demonstrated its technical capabilities in language generation, understanding, knowledge question, and answer, as well as logical reasoning. The large model can also be customized and expanded to meet the diverse requirements of various industries.

Unisound has been continuously optimizing and upgrading the large model of mountains and seas. They have achieved breakthroughs in core capabilities such as professional knowledge accumulation, poetry creation, and mathematical calculation ability. Additionally, they have been exploring deep integration with specific industries such as smart medical care, smart education, knowledge management, and smart marketing.

The WAIC conference provided an opportunity for Yunzhisheng to unveil new scene applications, including smart vehicles, smart transportation, smart IoT, knowledge management, and smart medical care. These applications attracted a significant number of visitors who were interested in experiencing the intelligent upgrades in various industries.

The intelligent upgrades in scenarios such as smart medical care, transportation, and IoT are a result of Yunzhisheng’s years of practical experience and industry knowledge. UniSound plans to accelerate the evolution of general-purpose capabilities based on their deep cultivation and experience with the large model of mountains and seas. They aim to expand the application boundaries of large-scale models and provide intelligent upgrades for thousands of industries.

The 2023 WAIC showcased the advancements in artificial intelligence and highlighted the potential of the large model of mountains and seas. With its impressive capabilities and diverse scene applications, it is clear that AI technology is shaping the future across various industries.

