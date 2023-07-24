Home » The Marvels, the trailer of the new MCU movie…
The Marvels, the trailer of the new MCU movie…

The Marvels, the trailer of the new MCU movie…

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani overwhelm us with powers and talent in the trailer for the film”The Marvels“, the sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” Marvel Studios is raising expectations for this space adventure ahead of the film’s release, scheduled for on November 8, 2023.

The Marvels, the trailer of the new MCU movie

The trailer offers a glimpse into what we can expect from the female-led supergroup. Brie Larson reprises his longtime role as Carol Danversnote how Captain Marvel. Next to her, Teyonah Parris makes his film debut in the MCU as Captain Monica Rambeau, While Iman Vellani And Kamala Khanalias Ms. Marvel. The three heroines are forced to unite as their powers intertwine, switching to each other when their abilities.

The presence of Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Nick Fury, which we’re following on Disney+ in Secret Invasion (the grand finale next week) makes us think that the consequences of this story could be profound for the MCU. Also because the villain seems to be But-Benninterpreted by Zawe Ashtonwho intends to destroy several worlds.

We have already seen Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau in the Disney+ series “WandaVision,” playing the daughter of Carol’s late friend Maria Rambeau (played by Lashana Lynch in “Captain Marvel”). Iman Vellani made her debut as Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel”.

With a talented director-writer team led by Nia DaCosta, the film is bound to amaze and entertain fans of the MCU. Nia DaCosta is the first black woman and fourth woman to direct a film in the MCU. The screenplay of the film was co-written by Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik e Zeb Wells.

The Marvels will debut theNovember 8, 2023.

