Why is it celebrated today, July 24?

2023 – LATIN AMERICA. Latin American Integration Day is celebrated in order to strengthen cultural ties and democracies in the region.

The date was instituted by the Latin American Integration Association on the date of 1783 of the birth of General Simón Bolívar.

Simon Bolivar.

1897 – AMELIA EARHART. American aviator Amelia Earhart was born in the city of Atchison (Kansas, USA), the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean and famous for her flight marks. She disappeared in the Pacific Ocean in 1937, when she was planning to fly around the world over the equator.

EARHART (File). The team that found the Titanic will now go in search of Amelia Earhart’s plane

1896 – PIROVAN HOSPITAL. The Hospital General de Agudos Dr. Ignacio Pirovano is inaugurated in the Coghlan neighborhood of Buenos Aires, in honor of the outstanding surgeon who performed the first laparoscopy operation in the country. The doctor Arturo Billinghurst was the first director of that Buenos Aires public hospital.

1911 – MACHU PICCHU. The American explorer Hiram Bingham discovers the ruins of the Inca settlement of Machu Picchu (“Old Mountain” in Quechua) in the Andes mountain range of southern Peru, at 2,430 meters above sea level. Machu Picchu was declared a World Heritage Site in 1983.

A tour of Machu Picchu, Cusco and the Sacred Valley of the Incas. (Photo: Agustina Lopez).

1937 – CARLOS SCAZZIOTTA. The actor, comedian and clown Carlos Scazziota, famous for his work in the television programs La Tuerka, El Circo de Carlitos Balá and Los Campanelli, was born in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores. He acted alongside great comedians like José Marrone and José “Pepe” Biondi.

1951 – WONDER WOMAN. Born in the city of Phoenix (Arizona, USA) is the American actress and singer Lynda Carter (Linda Jean Córdova Carter), popularly known for playing Wonder Woman in the highly successful television series of the same name in the 1970s.

1958 – ARTURO FRONDIZI. President Arturo Frondizi announces the signing of contracts with foreign oil companies in the so-called “oil battle” to achieve self-sufficiency in hydrocarbons, a goal he achieved in three years. Frondizi paid a high political cost when he lost the support of various political sectors and suffered the resignation of his vice president, Alejandro Gómez.

1964 – VINCENT. The musician and singer-songwriter Vicentico (Gabriel Julio Fernández Capello), winner of two Latin Grammy Awards, three Carlos Gardel and two Konex, was born in Buenos Aires. He was co-founder and lead singer of the band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs until 2002, when he began his solo career.

1969 – JENNIFER LOPEZ. The American actress, singer, dancer and record producer Jennifer López (Jennifer Lynn Lopez Rodríguez) is born in the New York neighborhood of the Bronx, who has sold more than 80 million records. She acted in 33 films.

With a nude look, Jennifer Lopez took all eyes. /instagram

1871.- Manuel Ruiz Zorrilla, elected president of the Spanish Government, although he resigned in October.

1885.- Launching in La Carraca (Cádiz) of the first steel ship built in Spain, the cruise ship “Infanta Isabel”.

1905.- Tsar Nicholas II and Kaiser Wilhelm II sign the secret treaty of Björkö for mutual defense against any aggression by a European State.

1917.- The dancer Mata-Hari appears before a French military court that sentences her to death for spying for Germany.

1923.- Treaty of Lausanne, which delimits the borders of Turkey and Greece, and provides for the demilitarization of the straits.

1936.- Spanish Civil War: the National Defense Board is constituted in Burgos, which assumes all the powers of the State and is chaired by General Miguel Cabanellas. He gives Franco the command of the Army of Morocco and the South of Spain, and Mola the one of the North.

1936.- Onésimo Redondo, founder of the Juntas de Ofensiva Nacional-Sindicalista (JONS), dies in a confrontation with militiamen in Labajos (Segovia).

1943.- II World War: Allied aviation begins six days of intense bombing of Hamburg, its port and a submarine construction center.

1961.- For the first time in 25 years, Spanish securities are listed again on the London Stock Exchange. Among the 14 values: Explosives, Naval Construction, Sniace or Auxiliary of Railways.

1968.- The Spanish-Cuban boxer José Legrá wins the world featherweight title by defeating the British Howard Winstone, in Porthcawl (Wales).

1969.- Apollo XII falls in the Pacific, near Hawaii, 8 days after starting the mission to the Moon.

1974.- Constantino Caramanlis is sworn in as Prime Minister of Greece after the abandonment of General Phaedon Ghizikis, head of the Government of the colonels.

1975.- Giorgio Armani and Sergio Galeotti founded the Giorgio Armani fashion company in Milan.

1983.- The French cyclist Laurent Fignon wins the first of his two consecutive Tour de France, followed on the podium by the Spanish Ángel Arroyo.

1984.- George Michael launches his song “Careless Whisper”, which between February and March topped the Billboard chart.

1988.- Pedro Delgado wins the Tour de France.

1989.- Time buys Warner Communication for 16,000 million dollars, after Paramount failed in the merger attempt.

1990.- Iraq sends 30,000 soldiers to its border with Kuwait and the US decrees a state of alert for its fleet in the Persian Gulf.

1994.- Pedro Campos wins his fifth and last consecutive 3/4 tonne sailing world championship, in Mallorca.

2000.- The British Government begins the release of 87 Northern Irish terrorists convicted of multiple murders, in application of the Ulster Peace Agreement.

2001.- Simeon II, the dethroned king, is sworn in as Prime Minister of Bulgaria after the electoral victory in June.

2003.- The French Chamber of Deputies reforms pensions, forcing people to work longer to have a full pension.

2004.- The Spanish Under ’19 soccer team is proclaimed European champion by defeating Turkey, in Nyon (Switzerland).

2005.- The American Lance Armstrong wins his seventh consecutive Tour de France. He was later dispossessed for doping.

2006.- The Supreme Court acquits the “Spanish Taliban”, Hamed Abderrahmán Ahmed from Ceuta, of belonging to Al Qaeda.

2009.- The Spanish government settles the social dialogue, after the failure of the meeting in Madrid with the unions and employers.

2013.- 80 people die and 150 are injured when an Alvia train (Madrid-Ferrol) derails on a curve near Santiago de Compostela.

2014.- The 116 occupants of the Spanish Switfair plane, operated by Air Algerie, which crashes between the border of Burkina Faso and Gao (Mali) die.

2015.- Turkey bombs for the first time positions of the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and opens its bases to the planes of the US-led coalition.

2019.- Boris Johnson, leader of the British Conservative Party since the day before, takes over as Prime Minister, replacing Theresa May.

BIRTHS

1802.- Alexandre Dumas, French playwright.

1841.- Raimundo Madrazo, Spanish painter.

1870. Alphonsus de Guimaraens, Brazilian poet.

1895.- Robert Graves, British writer.

1925.- Ignacio Aldecoa, Spanish novelist.

1949.- Joan E. Vives, Spanish archbishop and co-prince of Andorra.

1954.- Ana Botella, former mayoress of Madrid.

1964.- Pedro Passos Coelho, Portuguese politician.

1971.- Dino Baggio, Italian soccer player.

1981.- Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador.

DEATHS

1957.- Sacha Guitry, French actor, playwright and filmmaker.

1974.- James Chadwick, English physicist discoverer of the neutron and Nobel 1935.

1980.- Peter Sellers, British actor.

1984.- José Mauro de Vasconcelos, Brazilian writer.

1985.- José Bódalo, Spanish actor.

1991.- Isaac Bashevis Singer, American writer of Polish origin and Nobel Prize winner in 1978.

1993.- Francis Bouygues, French construction businessman.

1995.- Manuel Pareja Obregón, Spanish composer.

2007.- Raimundo Pérez “Lezama”, former goalkeeper for Athletic Club Bilbao.

2012.- Gregorio Peces Barba, Spanish politician.

2021.- Carlos Romeu, Spanish graphic comedian.

