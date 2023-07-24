Otto, Yaku and Topić suspend campaign after murder of Manta mayor

Presidential candidate Yaku Pérez, in a screenshot of a video posted on Twitter on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, 2023.

presidential candidates Otto Somenholzner, Yaku Perez y Jan Topic They have announced on their Twitter accounts that they are suspending the electoral campaign after the murder of the mayor of Manta, Augustine Intriagowhich occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, 2023.

“Democracy has been shot”Perez said. “This is due to the lack of leadership in the direction of the destiny of the 18 million Ecuadorians. In these circumstances I have decided to temporarily suspend the electoral campaign and I call on the rest of the candidates for national unity.”he added.

“We have decided to suspend our campaign events out of respect for the families of all the victims and in rejection of violence”Otto Sonneholzner has also tweeted.

The country continues to mourn all the deaths that are recorded daily due to insecurity, delinquency and organized crime. Last Monday they assassinated our candidate Rider Sánchez, today they ended the lives of Agustín Intriago and Ariana Chancay. We have… — Otto Sonnenholzner (@ottosonnenh) July 24, 2023

Out of respect and the mourning that we are all experiencing in these difficult moments and in view of the pain of seeing our country so hit by the atrocious crimes of the last few hours. I have decided to suspend our territorial campaign for the moment both for solidarity and for the safety of all… — Jan Topic (@jantopicecuador) July 24, 2023

Message to the country: 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/M3i8a9wnCy — Yaku Pérez Guartambel (@yakuperezg) July 24, 2023

The last photo of the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, uploaded this Sunday morning, July 23, 2023, while he was touring the San Pedro neighborhood, inaugurating works, hours before he was assassinated.

Indescribable pain for this terrible tragedy.

My solidarity and strength with Agustín’s family, with Manta, with Manabí, with my entire country.

Our firm commitment to combat this monster that is violence, God bless Ecuador 😔🙏🏻 — Luisa González (@LuisaGonzalezEc) July 23, 2023

URGENT| My strong condemnation of the murder of mayor Manta Agustín Intriago. This new crime that mourns the country reveals that Ecuador is taken over by criminal structures. The government of @LassoGuillermo and traditional politicians have been unable to… — Fernando Villavicencio (@VillaFernando_) July 23, 2023

As mayor, Agustín Intriago leaves an indelible mark on the city he loved and on the hearts of those he served with dedication and passion. The commitment to progress and well-being will remain in our memory. To the family and loved ones of our friend, my… pic.twitter.com/vbYssjvwRx —Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) July 23, 2023

It is with deep indignation and sadness that we received the news of the attack on Agustín Intriago Mayor of Manta. Today more than ever we must understand that restoring peace and the unity of the great Ecuadorian family must be everyone’s priority. My solidarity with Agustín and all of his… — Xavier Hervas (@xhervas) July 23, 2023

Moved by the assassination of Agustín Intriago Mayor of Manta, I express my heartfelt condolences to his family and to the people of Manabi.

Ecuador bleeds! pic.twitter.com/JraiFQfzHw — Bolívar Armijos (@BolivarArmijos) July 23, 2023