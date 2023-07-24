Home » Otto, Yaku and Topić suspend campaign after murder of Manta mayor
News

Otto, Yaku and Topić suspend campaign after murder of Manta mayor

Otto, Yaku and Topić suspend campaign after murder of Manta mayor

Presidential candidate Yaku Pérez, in a screenshot of a video posted on Twitter on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, 2023.

presidential candidates Otto Somenholzner, Yaku Perez y Jan Topic They have announced on their Twitter accounts that they are suspending the electoral campaign after the murder of the mayor of Manta, Augustine Intriagowhich occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, 2023.

“Democracy has been shot”Perez said. “This is due to the lack of leadership in the direction of the destiny of the 18 million Ecuadorians. In these circumstances I have decided to temporarily suspend the electoral campaign and I call on the rest of the candidates for national unity.”he added.

“We have decided to suspend our campaign events out of respect for the families of all the victims and in rejection of violence”Otto Sonneholzner has also tweeted.

The last photo of the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, uploaded this Sunday morning, July 23, 2023, while he was touring the San Pedro neighborhood, inaugurating works, hours before he was assassinated.

