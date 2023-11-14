The Most Expensive Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO by Scaglietti Sets New Auction Record

The Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO by Scaglietti has become the most expensive Ferrari in history after being sold at the famous Sotheby’s auction for a hammer price of US$47 million, which ultimately reached $51.7 million, setting a Ferrari auction record. Despite this achievement, it did not break the previous auction record of 135 million euros set by the Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe in 2022.

The car gained notoriety due to being the only GTO Tipo 1962 that the Ferrari team competed with that year, and it has a real combat record. It achieved first place in its group and second overall in the 1962 Nurburgring 1,000 km endurance race. However, it was unable to complete the LeMans 24-hour endurance race that year due to overheating problems. The car also has a prestigious ownership history, having once been owned by the president of the Ferrari Club of America.

Originally equipped with a 4.0-liter V12 engine, the Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO by Scaglietti was the only 250 GTO to have this engine within the Ferrari team. After the LeMans competition, the original factory replaced it with a standard 3.0-liter engine, and it was later privately purchased for competition use. The uniqueness of the car led to an original estimated auction price of US$60 million, although it ultimately fell short of this figure.

Despite not breaking the Mercedes-Benz auction record, the Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO by Scaglietti has still made history as the most expensive Ferrari ever sold at auction. The car’s unique history and performance record make it a coveted piece for collectors, and it is sure to remain a significant highlight in the world of automotive auctions for years to come.