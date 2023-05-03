The new ARPG blockchain work “Seraphim in the Darkness” releases the economic system and NFT equipment types and publicly deletes the beta data “SERAPH: In the Darkness”

South Korea’s Actoz released today (3) the introduction of the in-game economic system and NFT equipment types of the new 3D ARPG blockchain work “Seraph in the Darkness (tentative translation, original name: SERAPH: In the Darkness)” developed by its overseas subsidiary. The official simultaneously released the data of the beta test for deleted files in April, including the total number of players and BOSS deaths.

Acquisition and design of equipment

According to the official statement, “Seraphim in the Dark” is an ARPG with the main theme of treasure hunting. Every rare weapon, equipment, prop, etc. obtained in the game can be freely exchanged or sold by players in the NFT market. The development team designed a variety of equipment items of different levels, hoping to allow players to enjoy the fun of treasure hunting at different stages, and to activate the circulation economy of NFT items. The following are the officially released NFT types in the game:

Unique NFT is the highest-level item in the game. It can be obtained not only through pre-sales, market purchases, etc., but also through battles or casting. Each piece of equipment obtained by the player will be given a unique NFT TV value (TV is Treasure Value, treasure value). The higher the TV accumulated by the character, the higher the probability of rare items dropped when fighting monsters, including the soul Crystal (game currency) and Unique NFT. When a player gets a Unique NFT, they don’t know what kind of equipment or item it is, and they need to rely on identification to know the type and attributes of the NFT.

Soul NFT is a precious PFP-type NFT. The advanced gameplay in the game will produce fragments, and through fragments to synthesize a complete Soul NFT, there are various privileges on the platform, and more empowerment will be given along with seasonal activities.

Land NFT (Land NFT)

Land NFT is a unique item of blockchain games. Players who hold land assets can become lords and collect taxes, and different lands will have different tax rates. Officials revealed that land with high tax rates will become a target for players to compete for ownership.

The use of soul spar and item identification mechanism

The team pointed out that soul spar, as an in-game currency, can be used in a wide range of fields. In addition to being obtained through activities and monster-fighting drops, it can also be obtained in various ways such as purchasing in the market. Soul spar can increase the combat effectiveness of Unique NFT, increase the TV value, and also act as a currency for various cultivation items. In addition, the soul spar is also a ticket to the Chaos Secret Realm, which is a high-level PVE location in the game, and the difficulty and drop will increase.

Unique NFT is one of the important ways for players to obtain advanced equipment. It can be obtained by defeating BOSS. At this time, Unique NFT has not yet been identified. Before the appraisal, the player can roughly judge the type of item according to the equipment icon, and finally decide whether to pay some cost for the appraisal.

Delete file beta

The official said that they are very grateful to all the players who participated in the Alpha beta test, allowing the team to collect a lot of player opinions and feedback. The production team will include suggestions in the planning content of subsequent versions, hoping to adjust the game to the best state. In addition, the official simultaneously released the relevant data of the deleted file beta, including the total number of player deaths, the total number of boss deaths, the weapons used by the most players, the usage rate of the three major occupations, and the map with the highest death rate.