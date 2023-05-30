The next price-performance cracker is just around the corner

Xiaomi is upping the ante again. In China, the company presented the Redmi Note 12T Pro, a new mid-range cell phone that is being sold at an attractive price. However, the cell phone is denied an important upgrade.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro is coming

With the Redmi Note 12T Pro, Xiaomi has introduced a new mobile phone, which once again has an excellent price-performance ratio. The smartphone comes with a 6,6-Zoll-Display equipped, which has an FHD+ resolution and works with up to 144 Hz. This makes the display particularly fluid. An LCD screen is used here. There is no OLED panel. The brightness is up to 650 nits.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro is offered in several colors. (Image source: Xiaomi)



The processor comes MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra used, which is said to offer high performance in combination with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal memory. For example, Xiaomi advertises some games that have a high frame rate. The operating system is Android 13 and MIUI 14. Stereo speakers are installed and classic headphones can be connected via the 3.5 mm jack.

Other features of the Redmi Note 12T Pro include a 64 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra wide angle. The fingerprint sensor is also on the side and not in the display. The cell phone is also IP53 certified and thus at least protected against splashing water. A highlight is definitely the 5,080 mAh battery, which is not only particularly large, but can also be charged quickly with 67 watts.

The video shows Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12T Pro in action:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro presented See also The story of when Apple fired 4100 employees after Steve Jobs returned

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro: price and availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro will go on sale in China from May 31, 2023. The following configurations are offered:

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for 1,599 yuan (the equivalent of 211 euros)

8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory for 1,699 yuan (equivalent to 224 euros)

12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory for 1,799 yuan (equivalent to 237 euros)

12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory for 1,999 yuan (equivalent to 263 euros)

At least in India, the cell phone should appear as Redmi K60i. Whether it comes to Germany is unknown. A similar cell phone was presented with the Xiaomi Civi 3, which could find its way to us as the Xiaomi 14 Lite.

GIGA recommends Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.