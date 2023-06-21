The NFON Partner Program for success in the era of cloud telephony

Cloud telephony represents for the business world, increasingly oriented towards hybrid and collaborative organizational forms, a real platform for ubiquitous, flexible and scalable work, full of advanced features, which enables employees and collaborators to operate from anywhere and at any time, without additional costs compared to traditional solutions.

A market that is far from saturated, after the strong growth linked to the pandemic crisis, which today sees companies combine the traditional requests for solutions for voice, video and collaboration with ever greater integration between communication platforms and those for business, according to business integration logics.

It is in this scenario that NFON, a Cloud PBX provider with over 60,000 client companies in 15 European countries, operates thanks to its cloud-based communication technology platform Cloudya and a network of partners for whom it has developed a specific collaboration program: NGAGE . The program, renewed in 2022 with new partnership levels and even more attractive economic incentives, aims to involve partners in achieving common goals by entering a constantly growing market, in the wake of a digital transformation that is profoundly changing the organization of companies.

From business incentives to recurring revenue, sales, marketing and technical support to free training, partners will have all the tools they need to lead companies to success, with no upfront investment or contractual commitments. In addition, the NFON team is always ready to offer support and security, taking care of any unexpected events.

The efficiency and flexibility of telephony in the cloud

The cloud is a catalyst for digitizing businesses, regardless of size. However, having access to the cloud is not enough: to maximize productivity in hybrid work environments, you need efficient and functional tools. This is not just an optional choice, but an organized strategic choice, which can count on mature technologies that can be easily integrated into corporate infrastructures, simple to use and, above all, flexible, scalable and adaptable to the different needs of companies.

Furthermore, the cloud simplifies the technical and administrative management of multiple offices, for example as regards telephony, offering the possibility of managing everything through a single telephone system that can be accessed online, rather than having to manage different suppliers, switchboards (with related maintenance and updates ), activations and configurations of users for each individual location.

This is the case of the NFON cloud-based virtual switchboard, Cloudya, which offers customers an efficient, flexible, modern and above all secure solution. In addition to cost-effectiveness, this solution enables an integrated business communications service or Unified Communication as-a-Service (UCaas), with a set of features that foster collaboration between employees, customers and suppliers.

Indeed, over time, NFON has added video calling and interactive video conferencing features with multiple screen sharing, has natively integrated Microsoft Teams and more than 200 corporate CRMs and ERPs. This leads to a significant competitive advantage for companies that choose to adopt Cloudya and offers NFON partners a distinctive element that differentiates them from the competition.

In addition to Cloudya, NFON offers a series of solutions suitable for any type of business and sector: from Contact Center Hub for omni-channel customer support management, to Nhospitality for hotels and accommodation facilities, to Neorecording for legal call recording MiFID II compliant and much more.

It is for these reasons that, in just two years, more than 3000 partners across Europe have embraced the NFON product and philosophy. The synergy between NFON and its partners has led to mutual growth, highlighting how the success of a partner is also the success of NFON.

Who can and why become an authorized NFON Business Partner

The NGAGE 2023 program offers two ways to participate: as a dealer or wholesale. Dealer, means playing the role of intermediary between NFON and the end customer, facilitating the negotiation and benefiting from recurring commissions. As a wholesaler, you basically become an official reseller of NFON products and services, directly stipulating agreements with end customers. Both methods offer various advantages and allow you to expand the portfolio of offers.

NFON offers an open opportunity to a wide range of industry players, enabling everyone to reap the benefits of this partnership. In fact, the NGAGE program welcomes system integrators, value-added resellers, ICT resellers, service providers, IT consultants, operators and companies specializing in telecommunications or cloud services, consultants and procurers, IT distributors.

Becoming an Authorized NFON Business Partner offers many benefits that can help grow your business.

Acquire new customers: By offering innovative telephony solutions in the cloud, you can distinguish yourself on the market and attract companies that are still looking for a modern management of corporate communication. Carrying out more projects: With the different technological solutions of NFON, it is possible to diversify the business and support customers in the digital transformation process, offering them modern forms of work and communication. Create long-term passive income: Once you acquire customers, recurring commissions will ensure reliable and growing revenue as your customer base expands. Receive comprehensive support: NFON offers customized sales, technical and marketing support to achieve your goals. You will be able to leverage NFON’s experience and resources to maximize your success. Incentives along the way: from the welcome incentive, to those for achieving the annual target, for deal registration, for the creation of case studies, MDF and much more!

NGAGE Partner Program: all the benefits

Being a member of NFON’s NGAGE Partner Program means accessing a series of benefits specifically designed to support business development, expand market share and improve the work experience with NFON.

As a new NFON Business Partner, you receive an additional financial incentive for signing up at least 50 new users in the first 12 months, with one or more customers. This offers an immediate opportunity to earn money and build a strong customer base.

Dealer Partners benefit from recurring commissions over the entire term of the contract, including activation costs, monthly turnover, licenses and telephone traffic. Wholesale Partners purchase NFON products and services at discounted prices and resell them at a profit margin. Furthermore, upon reaching the pre-established annual objectives, you will be entitled to important economic incentives.

As a Business Partner of NFON, you can count on a dedicated Channel Manager who will support you in offers to customers, in negotiations and will answer any commercial questions. There is the possibility of registering deals on the NFON deal registration system, protecting trades and obtaining cash rewards for earned opportunities.

In addition, you will have access to pre and post-sales technical support, with the possibility of guaranteeing customers complete peace of mind and security. NFON’s marketing team will offer advice and support to generate demand and grow the business, including support for customized campaigns and requesting MDF funds for marketing activities.

NFON provides free training, both technical and commercial, to fully understand the characteristics of Cloudya and other NFON solutions. Thus the sales team will be able to offer the best telephony solutions to customers, while the technical team will learn how to perform installations and configurations both on-site and remotely and how to manage any technical problems the customers may have.

Last but not least, exclusive access to the Partner Portal, where all the information on products, materials, documents, forms and price lists are collected. In addition, there is a wide range of marketing materials and various features such as deal registration, KPI dashboard to see your sales progress, MDF request, etc.

All you can IT tour

To give its partners’ corporate clients the opportunity to get to know the NFON universe, the company has organized a series of events in various Italian cities, dedicated to CIOs, IT managers and entrepreneurs. On the NFON website, you can book a seat at the offices of the Partners involved in the “All you can IT” Tour and take part in live demonstrations of NFON products, to closely evaluate the solutions suitable for your needs.

An important opportunity to receive personalized advice, clarify any doubts with the NFON experts, always available to answer the questions and curiosities of the participants, and discover how to lead a virtuous revolution in the communication and work of your company. All events are completely free and at the end of the presentations, it will be possible to network during a lunch, a dinner or an aperitif, in full “All you can IT” style.

The next stop is scheduled in Naples on June 21st at the Gold Tower Lifestyle Hotel, with an aperitif offered on the magnificent panoramic terrace with a 360-degree view of the city, allowing you to admire both the majesty of Vesuvius and the suggestive Neapolitan skyline.

For those who want to learn more about becoming an NFON partner, on June 27th they can participate in the webinar “Enhance Microsoft Teams with NFON cloud telephony: a Partnership opportunity for your company” at 4 pm.

Article originally published on Jun 20, 2023

