Banner Saga publisher Versus Evil is closing its doors

Independent Publisher Versus Evil Announces Closure

In a surprising turn of events, independent publisher Versus Evil has announced that it will be closing its doors. Known for publishing popular titles such as the Banner Saga trilogy and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Versus Evil has been a key player in the indie gaming scene since its founding in 2013.

The announcement was made via a tweet on the company’s official Twitter account, where they expressed gratitude to their community for their support over the years. The tweet stated, “Today is a sad day. After 10 wonderful years, Versus Evil is closing its doors. We loved bringing you the best indie games we could find and sharing many happy memories with you all, our amazing community! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything!”

Reports indicate that the closure has resulted in the layoff of the entire 13-person team by parent company tinyBuild. This news comes shortly after tinyBuild also made the decision to shut down Hakjak Studios, which was in the midst of developing the Early Access game Pigeon Simulator.

The closure of Versus Evil marks the end of an era for the company and leaves a void in the indie gaming publishing space. Fans of the publisher’s games are left with uncertainty about the future of the titles they have come to love.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the closure of Versus Evil serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by independent publishers in a competitive and ever-changing market.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

