Home » Banner Saga publisher Versus Evil is closing its doors
Technology

Banner Saga publisher Versus Evil is closing its doors

by admin
Banner Saga publisher Versus Evil is closing its doors

Independent Publisher Versus Evil Announces Closure

In a surprising turn of events, independent publisher Versus Evil has announced that it will be closing its doors. Known for publishing popular titles such as the Banner Saga trilogy and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Versus Evil has been a key player in the indie gaming scene since its founding in 2013.

The announcement was made via a tweet on the company’s official Twitter account, where they expressed gratitude to their community for their support over the years. The tweet stated, “Today is a sad day. After 10 wonderful years, Versus Evil is closing its doors. We loved bringing you the best indie games we could find and sharing many happy memories with you all, our amazing community! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything!”

Reports indicate that the closure has resulted in the layoff of the entire 13-person team by parent company tinyBuild. This news comes shortly after tinyBuild also made the decision to shut down Hakjak Studios, which was in the midst of developing the Early Access game Pigeon Simulator.

The closure of Versus Evil marks the end of an era for the company and leaves a void in the indie gaming publishing space. Fans of the publisher’s games are left with uncertainty about the future of the titles they have come to love.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the closure of Versus Evil serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by independent publishers in a competitive and ever-changing market.

See also  3 Hong Kong SoSIM + universal card upgrade 5G! 3 Hong Kong has a clear answer-ePrice.HK

Source: Gamereactor.cn

You may also like

Resisting Data Colonialism: Practical

Apple in talks with publishers to train its...

“Electronic Peripherals” ASRock’s weekly K hit the news...

Innovations, agility and cyber security [Teil 3]

Video: ‘Former Apple employee’ reveals the trick to...

Acer’s sustainable revolution: conscious technology, less plastic and...

Bethesda previews “Starry Sky” 2024 update plan and...

Revolution at LG: First monitor with switching between...

“Your success in AI is pure luck”

Social networks and creators: top 10 that we...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy