Covid, if I get vaccinated today when will I be immune? Key questions and answers (also about dinner)

The latest data on Covid in Italy shows that infections are continuing to grow, with a 10% increase in the last week. However, there is some positive news as well. Vaccine administrations in the country have started to increase again, with a total of 1,721,365 doses administered as of December 21st.

One important development is that for the first time, vaccines are available to protect against not only Covid-19, but also influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv). This comes at a crucial time as the new JN.1 variant of the virus has been causing concerns. “The combination of this subvariant, low vaccination rates and an increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations could lead to a rather serious wave,” warned the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As Christmas approaches, vaccinations will play an important role in preventing the spread of the virus. However, those who are not vaccinated will not be covered and could be at risk of falling ill during the holiday season. According to virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, “for the frail, where indicated, the addition of the oral antiviral Paxlovid can be helpful. For others, taking anti-inflammatory or antitussive drugs as long as they self-medicate responsibly is recommended.”

If you are considering getting vaccinated now, it’s important to note that full immunity won’t officially come into effect until January 5th. However, protection against Covid, according to world experts, is strongest approximately three to six months after vaccination. In the meantime, precautions such as wearing high-quality masks and avoiding crowded places are essential to prevent the spread of the virus.

As for Christmas dinner and lunch, Francesco Vaia, the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, emphasizes the need to protect the elderly and vulnerable. “If I have to go visit my grandparents I use a mask. We can have our Christmas dinner but using common sense. It will certainly be a peaceful Christmas if we put these few measures into practice,” he said.

In light of the increasing infections and new variant concerns, the advice is clear – vaccination remains the best way to protect both oneself and loved ones from the serious outcomes of viral respiratory diseases. With the holiday season approaching, it is important to follow guidelines and take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and healthy celebration.

