Home » the NVIDIA bundle with skins, passes and much more
Technology

the NVIDIA bundle with skins, passes and much more

by admin
the NVIDIA bundle with skins, passes and much more

Overwatch 2 has arrived on Steam for free for a few days now and NVIDIA has announced its definitive bundle for fans of the shooter returning from the first chapter of the series.

The promotion launched by the green team is very interesting and includes the purchase of a video card from the latest generation GeForce RTX 40 Series with Ada Lovelace architecture, for free l’Overwatch 2 Invasion Ultimate Bundle.

NVIDIA’s Ultimate Bundle provides permanent access to all Overwatch 2 Story Missions: Invasion, the Battle Pass Premium per Overwatch 2 con 20 Tier Skip2000 coins, the unlockable Vigilante Sojourn Legendary and Sojourn Hero skins and the two skins C.-455 Sharpshooper Cassidy Legendary and K-2000 Blademaster Kiriko Legendary.

Please refer to the promotion landing page to find out more, but in general the bundle will be available with numerous desktop systems, laptops and single video cards from the next generation lineup, including RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti e RTX 4060.

The Overwatch 2 Invasion DLC was anticipated by Blizzard with videos and promotional material and is ready to convince the public with its news, including a new story with missions, maps and Flashpoint mode.

See also  Atlus mistakenly leaked Persona 3: Reload on its Instagram account - Persona 3: Reload

You may also like

5 essential management tools and methods

Space news up to date 2023: All details...

How to create a Hotmail account

Green Media: Braess paradox slows down energy transition...

How to create a Hotmail account

Rockstar Acquires Cfx.re: Fan-Made Game Mode Could Become...

The most secure password managers for smartphones and...

WhatsApp has a feature that everyone should enable

Introducing the New Cavity Design: Metal and Stone...

Embryonic Stem Cells: What’s the Status After 25...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy