The offer in the field of quantum computing has been expanded

OVHcloud has expanded its offer in the field of quantum computing by making available a new simulator accessible through the C12 notebook. The launch coincided with the France Quantum 2023 event, which took place in late June in Paris. Here OVHcloud has confirmed yours I commit in the field of innovation and quantum computing, offering the quantum access of the French startup C12.

Accuracy and precision

The solution, which has been under development for months, will allow developers to access all the physical phenomena that will occur in the C12 quantum processor thanks to the accuracy and precision of the emulator. The C12 quantum machines, built with carbon nanotubes, are designed to provide high computational precision, perfectly reproduced by this emulator.

The offer has been expanded

OVHcloud continues to deliver on its promise in fostering a quantum ecosystem that helps international developers, students and researchers access the tools they need to meet future challenges. C12 notebook is available starting this month in the OVHcloud Public Cloud. Members of the OVHcloud Startup program and qualified students will be able to access for free to all OVHcloud quantum notebooks.

