To try and fight anxiety from artificial intelligence and from imminent end of the world , I went to see what happened to those who a year and a half ago said that we would all end up in the metaverse. I’m not just thinking of Mark Zuckerberg, who even changed his company’s name at the time to show us the right path; nor to the thousands of people who on LinkedIn overnight went from smart city experts or innovation managers to metaverse analysts (they are probably the same ones who have become masters of generative artificial intelligence today). No, the ones I’d like to meet today are the ones who are in the metaverse buy a house .

Does virtual reality suck? by Riccardo Luna

23 Maggio 2022

