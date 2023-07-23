The Oppo Summer Promo continues until the end of July with many unmissable discounts

Oppo announces today that the Summer Promo will be extended until 31 July 2023 on the Oppo Store, where it will be possible to purchase many products from the price list at reduced prices.

Oppo Find X5 Pro in fact it is available at the price of 799 Euros, while Oppo Find X5 at 549 Euros and Oppo Find X5 Lite at 349.99 Euros.

Obviously, there is no shortage of more advantageous prices on the Reno8 series as well, which is ideal for portrait lovers. Oppo Reno8 Pro for example it is available at 599.99 Euros, while Oppo Reno8 can be purchased at 399.99 Euros and Oppo Reno8 Lite at 289 Euros.

On offer we also find Oppo Pad Airthe versatile tablet with 2K Eye-Care display which is discounted at 199.99 Euros for the 4/64GB variant and 229.99 Euros for the 4/128GB version.

Oppo explains that special discounts on IoT devices and accessories will also be applied to the purchase of a smartphone. For example, at the price of 14.99 Euros it will be possible to buy Oppo Enco Buds2 and at 39.99 Euros Oppo Band2. For all the details, however, we refer you directly to the dedicated page on the Oppo website.

