The Pokémon Company Under Fire Over Unauthorized Music in Pokémon Crimson and Violet DLC Trailer

Pokémon Fans in shock as unofficial music used in upcoming DLC trailer

Last week, Pokémon enthusiasts were treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Crimson and Violet. However, they were left puzzled when they discovered that the trailer featured an arrangement of music that did not seem to fit the ninth-generation game.

The music in question was created by ND Music, who claimed that they were not informed about their music being used in the official trailer. In a tweet addressing The Pokémon Company (TPC), ND Music expressed their surprise and honor at hearing their Zone Zero music arrangement in the DLC trailer, but questioned why they were not asked for permission beforehand.

The tweet quickly gained attention within the Pokémon community, sparking discussions and speculations about the inclusion of unofficial content in an official trailer. Fans were torn between appreciation for the fan creation that inspired the music and concern over using unlicensed material in an official capacity.

As of now, there has been no official response or clarification from The Pokémon Company regarding the issue. Fans eagerly await any updates or statements that may shed light on the situation.

While the inclusion of unofficial content in an official trailer may raise eyebrows, it is essential to remember that at this stage, no concrete information has been released by either TPC or ND Music. The use of the music could potentially be an oversight or a misunderstanding.

Until more information becomes available, Pokémon enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned to official channels for any updates related to the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Crimson and Violet.

Image source: [Gamereactor.cn](https://www.gamereactor.cn/images/?textid=570393&id=3878003)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

