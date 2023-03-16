Listen to the audio version of the article

An ad hoc award in memory of Marie Johansson, a young Swede adopted by Italian fintech, first as country manager of Tink and then moved to Conio where she was overseeing innovative projects related to digital currencies. An all-female passion, crushed at the end of 2022 by an incurable disease, but which has left an indelible mark in a sector still too dominated by the male presence.

It went to Antonella Grassigli of Doorway, for the “persistence in spreading the idea that venture capital can play a catalytic role in social and economic progress” which has allowed the company to “reach a new stage of development and expansion” , the “Woman of the year” award in the context of the Fintech Awards 2023 organized by Italia Fintech, which unfolds in fourteen categories to reward the best fintech companies of the last year.

Scalapay was chosen as the best company of the year overall, one of the two unicorns that emerged during the year in fintech Italy: «The company – reads the motivation – offers an innovative service that is now consolidated among consumers and enjoys a excellent reputation among the major players on the market. In a few years of activity, it has been able to expand in a capillary way, closing a brilliant 2022 full of results, among which we cannot fail to mention the “unicorn” classification for exceeding a billion dollar valuation”.

Best professional of the year is Tommaso Migliore, CEO and founder of Mdotm, a London-based company that uses artificial intelligence at the service of asset management companies. «The professional enjoys excellent consideration in the market also at an international level, and is often called to participate in prestigious events all over the world, sharing his story and experience. The company was the only European company to be selected to take part in theaccelerator program created by “Google for Entrepreneurs” taking place in Silicon Valley».

Several sector awards: Euclidean was awarded for Wealthtech, Regtech Ineo, Proptech Walliance, Lendtech Banca AideXa, Paytech TeamSystem Payments, Banktech Hype.