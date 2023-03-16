Home Health Ginger: properties, benefits and uses
Health

Ginger: properties, benefits and uses

by admin
Ginger: properties, benefits and uses

Ginger (Zingiber officinalis), also known as ginger, is a perennial herbaceous plant native to Asia. The active ingredients of its root, rich in essential oils and antioxidant phenolic compounds.

This spice has various properties and benefits: it is digestive, purifying (helps eliminate toxins from the body), slimming (makes you feel less hungry), anti-rheumatic (reduces swelling and pain in the joints), anti-cellulite – it can even be used to treat cellulite by reducing fat deposits under the skin. Furthermore, it counteracts the formation of intestinal gas and reduces abdominal swelling.

Benefits of Ginger

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is used to prevent gastric ulcers and to treat those caused by drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Ginger is also recommended against motion sickness, nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. Fresh or in the form of an infusion or herbal tea, ginger fights excess mucus in the respiratory tract and intestines and helps prevent colds.

Ginger, antioxidant and slimming remedy

Prepare this juice by combining the antioxidant properties of apples with the tonic and stimulating properties of ginger. To make it, grind two red apples in their skins and 20 grams of fresh sliced ​​​​ginger in a juicer or blender.

Mix two mint leaves in a glass of water and drink immediately. If taken before breakfast, metabolism speeds up throughout the day and urination increases.

Ginger: here is the daily dose and contraindications

For ginger to have its healthful effects, it is necessary to consume at least 10 grams of fresh root or 2 grams of dried root every day.

See also  F1 racing, snowboard RPG and Wild West are coming to Xbox Game Pass -

Although many people are able to tolerate large doses, it is recommended that the dose be kept within 30-40 g per day to avoid gastric upset.

We remind you that ginger should not be consumed daily or in large quantities if you are taking anticoagulant drugs, as it can increase their effectiveness.

You may also like

Leukemia, found stem cells responsible for relapses

how the promising mix works

German Bundestag – Mediathek

Schillaci, time to review the pharmacies remuneration system...

Europa League, Real Sociedad-Roma 0-0: Giallorossi in the...

Lose weight on the stationary bike, what is...

Treating hand arthrosis: mirror therapy, lens bath, nutrition...

ASPIVIX ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE FIRST STUDY...

high levels linked to cognitive impairment. The result...

Death Rotelli, M5S Fvg, was against healthcare privatization...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy