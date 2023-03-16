Ginger (Zingiber officinalis), also known as ginger, is a perennial herbaceous plant native to Asia. The active ingredients of its root, rich in essential oils and antioxidant phenolic compounds.

This spice has various properties and benefits: it is digestive, purifying (helps eliminate toxins from the body), slimming (makes you feel less hungry), anti-rheumatic (reduces swelling and pain in the joints), anti-cellulite – it can even be used to treat cellulite by reducing fat deposits under the skin. Furthermore, it counteracts the formation of intestinal gas and reduces abdominal swelling.

Benefits of Ginger

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is used to prevent gastric ulcers and to treat those caused by drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Ginger is also recommended against motion sickness, nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. Fresh or in the form of an infusion or herbal tea, ginger fights excess mucus in the respiratory tract and intestines and helps prevent colds.

Ginger, antioxidant and slimming remedy

Prepare this juice by combining the antioxidant properties of apples with the tonic and stimulating properties of ginger. To make it, grind two red apples in their skins and 20 grams of fresh sliced ​​​​ginger in a juicer or blender.

Mix two mint leaves in a glass of water and drink immediately. If taken before breakfast, metabolism speeds up throughout the day and urination increases.

Ginger: here is the daily dose and contraindications

For ginger to have its healthful effects, it is necessary to consume at least 10 grams of fresh root or 2 grams of dried root every day.

Although many people are able to tolerate large doses, it is recommended that the dose be kept within 30-40 g per day to avoid gastric upset.

We remind you that ginger should not be consumed daily or in large quantities if you are taking anticoagulant drugs, as it can increase their effectiveness.