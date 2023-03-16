Today the United Kingdom announced plans to ban the use of the Chinese-owned video app, TikTokon government corporate devices .

the secretary of state, Oliver Dowden it said, following a review by cybersecurity experts, it is “clear there may be a risk to how sensitive government data is accessed and used by certain platforms.”

Dowden added that the apps collect massive amounts of data about users, including contacts and location. On government devices, that “data can be sensitive,” she added.

“Security of sensitive government information must come first, so today we’re banning TikTok on government devices. Use of other data-mining apps will be monitored,” Dowden said in a press release.

The ban on the application of TikTok on government devices begins with immediate effect. Dowden specified that the ban it will not extend to personal devices for government employees. “This is a proportionate move based on a specific risk related to government devices.”

The minister also said government devices will only be able to access third-party apps that are on a pre-approved list.

A TikTok spokesperson said the company was disappointed with the UK government’s decision.

The UK’s move follows similar rules in the US and the European Union. In late February, the White House gave government agencies 30 days to ensure TikTok was not installed on federal devices. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has banned employees from installing TikTok on company and personal devices.

USA threatens to ban TikTok

The app owned by the Chinese company ByteDanceTikTok increasingly under threat of ban in the US, but this time not just on government-owned devices federal, but throughout the country and for all users. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal. Unless the Chinese owners of the social media company divest and sell their stakes. Request that has already been rejected to the sender.

This is a new escalation in relations between the Biden Administration and the very popular social network which has over 100 million users Americans. The former President had already tried to block TikTok, Donald Trumpbut had been thwarted by the courts.

The reason cited by the relevant authorities is the ”national security” of the United States. According to the Biden administration, the short-video app could put the country at risk by transmitting data to the Chinese government. Currently a concern not only of the USA, given that fears of possible Chinese espionage have also been raised by countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and the European Commission.