Hong Kong RazerStore Reopens with Exclusive Gaming Equipment: Introducing Razer Kitsune, Kiyo Pro Ultra, and Leviathan V2 Pro

Hong Kong RazerStore Reopens in Causeway Bay, Showcasing Latest Gaming Equipment

After a long wait, the RazerStore in Hong Kong has finally reopened its doors to gamers. Located in Causeway Bay, this store is a haven for gaming enthusiasts looking to try out the latest gaming equipment from Razer. Following the epidemic, the store has taken necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its customers.

One of the highlights of the store is the e-sports area, where players can test out Razer’s newest gaming equipment. Among them are the joystick-free street controller Kitsune, the Kiyo Pro Ultra network camera, and the Leviathan V2 Pro Soundbar. These exclusive products are sure to attract the attention of avid gamers.

In addition to the exciting lineup of gaming equipment, the reopening of the store also brings forth new eye-catching products. Let’s take a closer look at some of these products.

The joystickless arcade switch, Razer Kitsune, is a revolutionary addition to the world of arcade switches. Traditionally, arcade switches have been criticized for being bulky and inconvenient to store. However, the Razer Kitsune breaks free from these limitations with its sleek design and full button setup. The ergonomic design allows for faster input speed, while the optical switch ensures accuracy. Although there are some minor design flaws, such as the placement of certain buttons, the Kitsune proves to be a great choice for fighting game enthusiasts. The price of the Kitsune is set at $2,399.

For content creators and live hosts, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is a game-changer. Priced at $2,349, this webcam boasts a Sony super-large STARVIS 2 photoreceptor with a pixel size of 2.9μm and an f/1.7 aperture. With its ability to capture almost four times more light than traditional webcams, the Kiyo Pro Ultra is perfect for shooting high-quality videos. It supports up to 4K@60fps video output, giving content creators the versatility they need.

The new Leviathan V2 Pro is an upgraded version of Razer’s popular Soundbar. With five side-by-side 2-inch full-range units and a powerful 60W output, the Leviathan V2 Pro delivers an immersive audio experience. The addition of the head tracking AI function enhances the sound quality by tracking the player’s head movement. This exclusive product is only available at RazerStore and is priced at $3,249.

If you’re in Hong Kong and eagerly awaiting the reopening of the RazerStore, you can find it at 1 Cannon Street, Causeway Bay. The store opens from 12:30 PM to 9:00 PM, and you can reach them at 2997 5070 for any inquiries.

In conclusion, the reopening of the RazerStore in Hong Kong is great news for gamers and tech enthusiasts. With its wide range of gaming equipment, including the latest additions, this store is a must-visit for anyone looking to level up their gaming experience.

