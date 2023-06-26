The product workers: Appear as competent product owners

For product owners to be successful, the entire organization must respect their decisions. That also depends on how much security product owners convey through their appearance. This is exactly where a competent appearance helps. It’s not about whether you’re competent, but whether you can convey that to others. Ultimately, it is about generating trust, security and confidence.

Competent appearance in face-to-face and online meetings

In this episode, Oliver Winter and Dominique Winter talk about acting competently as a product owner. While competence actually means being able to repeatedly carry out certain actions successfully and solve problems, competent appearance means imparting this ability in advance. For example, the first impression also plays an important role, now even online. While grooming and a confident demeanor help in face-to-face meetings, a good microphone and appropriate lighting are helpful online. But the way you speak is also important. If you speak too quickly or too slowly, this affects how competent you are perceived by the other person.

Impromptu speeches as an important tool

Another important means that the two use in the conversation are so-called impromptu speeches. The aim is to be able to speak spontaneously on a specific topic. A structure that allows a topic to be explained carefully but in a concentrated manner often helps. For example, if there is a problem with a product, you can first describe the impact to everyone who is interested, then describe your current state of knowledge and then report what steps you are taking to eliminate the problem.

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the blog of the product workers: “Be competent as a product owner”.

(May)

