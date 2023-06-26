High Priest – Invocation

In 2015, a bunch of friends went to an Electric Wizard concert and decided to play old-school Doom themselves. After having played in different bands before, you came as High Priest together and released two acclaimed EPs, which brought in some stoner and sludge alongside classic sounds, traditional yet pleasantly modern. What was already entertaining on the small formats can be seen on the first regular album „Invocation“ now strong as a bear.

One of the guarantors for the exciting presentation of the US quartet is certainly singer and bassist Justin Valentino, whose powerful voice is full of soul and drama – like Robert Harvey from The Music, only in a lower register. He’s at his absolute best on the magical stomper “Conjure,” unleashing a mighty chorus while a classic yet brash arrangement plays with Doom’s limits and possibilities. When the final part finally shifts up a gear and dense riff masses collide, it’s all in vain. Classic stoner sludge riffs and the finest heavy energy form an unholy alliance.

But already the opening “Invocation” knows how to entertain. Initially, Valentino is alone with fart-dry reduction while new sonic spheres build and pile up. The leaden track picks up speed late and instead strives for a wonderfully monolithic appearance. This force does not let go. On the other hand, “Down In The Dark” surprises with rocking gloom and allows for minor cross-references to Alice In Chains. That’s why High Priest don’t become a grunge band, but the sweetish heaviness suits them really well, while the guitars conjure up an ominous catchiness.

Familiar and at the same time refreshingly different, that’s how High Priest present themselves on this first studio album. Of course, “Invocation” lives from a fantastic singer who shows himself in captivating form, whose soul and heart harmonize perfectly with classic metal patterns. The songwriting shouldn’t be neglected either, as the Americans do a great job of reinvigorating the old school of Doom, accompanied by powerful riffs, occasional stoner sludge and even grunge influences. This pleasantly unusual rejuvenation entertains and is already one of the genre highlights of the year.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 06/23/2023

Available through: Magnetic Eye Records / Prophecy Productions (Soulfood Music)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/highpriestchicago

Slider-Pic (c) Vanessa Valadez

